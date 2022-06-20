Tiger 1 Tank Model Roams the Streets of Vietnam, Waving Its Gun and Turning Heads

My favorite Vietnamese artisan is back with another jaw-dropping build. This time he went with a different type of vehicle, one that would normally make people run away for their lives rather than stop and gaze.
The internet knows him as the “ND-Woodworking Art” guy, which is his YouTube channel, full of amazing hand-built creations, most of them made out of wood. His name is Truong Van Dao and he builds a variety of wheelers, from the most iconic roadsters to luxury grand tourers, from two-wheelers to four-wheelers to vehicles with tracks. They are all different but share some common traits: incredible craftsmanship and obsessive attention to detail. Also, even though they are all kid-sized, they are electric and functional.
Truong Van Dao started building this toy-looking masterpiece for his toddler, and man, is this kid lucky, as he gets to parade around in spot-on replicas of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, Lambo Sian, Ferrari 250 GTO, and so many more.
ND-Woodworking Art’s latest build took him 88 days to complete and was inspired by the popular videogame World of Tanks. You guessed it: it is a miniature version of a tank, the German-engineered Tiger 1, to be more specific. This heavy armored fighting vehicle was produced between 1942 and 1944, with only 1,347 pieces being made.
It used pricey materials and was expensive to maintain. Only less than 10 of these tanks have survived and are now museum exhibits or valuable items in private collections.
But in the World of Tanks, the Tiger 1 is very much alive and still in action, with its top 88mm gun described as excellent, and gamers appreciating its accuracy, good gun depression, and the fact that it can be modified and boosted to 1700 hp.
The Tiger 1 is not the first tank to be carved by the Vietnamese craftsman either, as he has a French Panhard EBR 105 in his collection as well, which is considered the fastest one in the game, able to hit speeds of more than 55 mph (90 kph) in its “Rapid” mode.
You can watch them both in the videos below.
Truong Van Dao started building this toy-looking masterpiece for his toddler, and man, is this kid lucky, as he gets to parade around in spot-on replicas of the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, Lambo Sian, Ferrari 250 GTO, and so many more.
ND-Woodworking Art’s latest build took him 88 days to complete and was inspired by the popular videogame World of Tanks. You guessed it: it is a miniature version of a tank, the German-engineered Tiger 1, to be more specific. This heavy armored fighting vehicle was produced between 1942 and 1944, with only 1,347 pieces being made.
It used pricey materials and was expensive to maintain. Only less than 10 of these tanks have survived and are now museum exhibits or valuable items in private collections.
But in the World of Tanks, the Tiger 1 is very much alive and still in action, with its top 88mm gun described as excellent, and gamers appreciating its accuracy, good gun depression, and the fact that it can be modified and boosted to 1700 hp.
The Tiger 1 is not the first tank to be carved by the Vietnamese craftsman either, as he has a French Panhard EBR 105 in his collection as well, which is considered the fastest one in the game, able to hit speeds of more than 55 mph (90 kph) in its “Rapid” mode.
You can watch them both in the videos below.