118k Ram Trucks Recalled Because Software Issue Prevents Rearview Image From Displaying

November 2021 is when FCA US LLC became aware of a condition that affects nearly 118,000 pickup trucks. While shifting a Ram into reverse, an employee was presented with a blue screen and the “camera system unavailable” message on the infotainment system’s touchscreen.
Through January 2022, supplier testing was performed to no avail because it couldn’t be duplicated. Bench testing, on the other hand, confirmed the root cause in the guise of “an incompatible rearview camera system and radio combination.” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles then recognized that the backup camera is prone to internal failure, resulting in the rearview camera image not displaying if the dial shifter/gear lever is moved into reverse.
The remedy component is new software for the infotainment system, which negates the effect of an unstable image coming from the backup camera.
This update meets the rear visibility requirements outlined by federal motor vehicle safety standard 111. The voluntary recall will begin with the notification of known owners on July 29th. In addition to bringing their pickups in for the aforementioned remedy, the envelope they’ll receive also contains information in regard to reimbursement. Anyone who had the software update by the dealer from their own pocket is eligible for reimbursement as long as they’ll provide any proof of payment.
Valeo Niles of Michigan is the company listed as the supplier. No fewer than 117,759 pickups produced for the 2022 model year are called back, split between 80,245 units of the Ram 1500, 37,441 units of the Ram 2500, and 73 units of the Ram 3500 cab chassis. Build dates range from June 18th, 2021 to June 3rd, 2022, as per the attached report, coming courtesy of the NHTSA.
Not to be confused with the 1500 Classic, the DT-generation 1500 is currently at $36,500 excluding destination charge. Stepping up to the 2500 translates to $42,775, and the heavier-duty 3500 can be had from $44,520.
