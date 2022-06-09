This Ram 1500 TRX Hides a Dark Secret, You Should Definitely Stay Away From It

At first glance, the pictured Ram 1500 TRX seems to be a proper contender for that new used car that you’re searching for, assuming that you’re in the market for a super truck. However, it should be ignored, as beneath the shiny metal lies a dark, and very moist secret.
Think you can tell what’s wrong with it just by looking at the images shared above? Probably not, so here it is: flood damage. We don’t know whether it was fresh or salty water that has pretty much rendered it useless, but you should definitely ask the vendor everything about it, if you think it’s worth saving, and have the finances, knowledge, and time for that.
The only thing that we know about it is that it is a 2021 model, located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and that it has been searching for a new home for a few months now. The super truck, with its black on black looks, and moisty nature, is listed for grabs on Copart, part of an upcoming lot. As usual, we’d suggest inspecting it in person, if possible, before deciding if it truly deserves your attention or not.
Depending on how much it will fetch at auction, with the retail price of such a model estimated at well over $100,000 by the vendor, it might be worth it. After all, even if the winning bidder won’t feel the need to bring it back from the dead, they could always strip it, and sell the parts online. Also, we reckon that with a little bit of work, the Hellcat engine will fire up again, and that’s the icing on the cake.
Rocketing the stock Ram 1500 TRX to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds, and up to 118 mph (190 kph), the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 kicks out 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque without any outside intervention. So, think this copy is worth saving, or would you simply swipe left on it?
