3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Fuel Pump Failure Prompts Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 Recall

Recently fined $300 million for cheating emissions and compliance with federal standards, FCA US LLC now has to fix no fewer than 138,645 trucks and utilities equipped with the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. The gist of it? Chrysler says the high-pressure fuel pump may introduce debris into the fuel system, resulting in fuel starvation and loss of drive power.
Fiat Chrysler’s safety experts began investigating the 2014 to 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2014 to 2019 Ram 1500 Classic for premature high-pressure fuel pump failures in February 2022. Through May, the Auburn Hills-based automaker conducted a stall pattern analysis, determining that something isn’t right with Bosch’s CP4.2 fuel pump.
The CP4.2 is notorious. Many owners have taken to forums to complain about self-destructing pumps that send metal fragments through lines and rails, into the injectors and the return circuit. Such a failure is hardly noticed before it’s too late. Owners who identified the problem in a timely fashion had to spend a lot of money to replace injectors, rails, lines, the pump, and clean the fuel tank. Think a tenth of the vehicle’s original retail value.
The CP4.2 is an ultra-tight-tolerance fuel pump, which is easily killed by air getting into the system. Suspect CP4.2 fuel pumps were introduced into Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 production back on June 12th, 2013. The suspect period ended on December 13th, 2019 as per FCA US LLC.
In case of a failure, the driver may notice a malfunction indicator lamp, service electronic throttle control indicator, excessive noise from the high-pressure fuel pump, or leakage. The population of potentially affected vehicles is split between 29,279 units of the Jeep Grand Cherokee from the aforementioned years and 109,366 examples of the half-ton pickup truck.
As of May 18th this year, FCA US LLC is aware of three field reports, 215 customer assistance records, and 1,061 warranty claims, dated from March 2014 through January 2022. On the bright side, the automaker isn’t aware of accidents or injuries potentially related to the self-destructing pump.
Owners will be notified of the recall on July 29th with instructions to bring their vehicles in for repairs. Dealers will automatically inspect the HPFP, then inspect the rest of the fuel system. If necessary, the service tech will replace “additional fuel system components.” FCA US LLC does not mention what kind of additional fuel system components are covered.
