Lucky Kid Gets the Best Birthday Present Ever: A Drivable Replica of the Vision AVTR

The Vision AVTR from Mercedes-Benz was rightfully dubbed one of the most beautiful concept cars ever created. This wooden version of it doesn’t fall far behind, with this scale model of it being both striking and functional.
We’re no strangers to ND Woodworking Art’s work here at Autoevolution. The Vietnamese who goes by the name of Truong Van Dao is one of the most gifted artisans ever to emerge from Asia and one of my personal favorites. This guy has an entire YouTube channel dedicated to building wooden vehicles, most of which are replicas of some of the most famous wheelers ever produced.
One of his most popular creations is his Rolls-Royce Boat Tail replica, and boy, did he nail that one! He also built a scale model of the Ferrari 250 GTO, a BMW 328 Hommage, and two tanks inspired from the World of Tanks videogame, to name just a few. Truong Van Dao also has two-wheelers in his collection, so if those are more to your liking, you might want to check out his Vespa Sprint or Lamborghini e-bike replicas.
ND Woodworking Art’s latest creation is another jaw-dropper. And just like most of his art projects, this one too is dedicated to his son. In fact, it is a present for the toddler’s birthday, and given the work and dedication he poured into building this car, he definitely deserves the “Best dad in the world” title.
This toy-sized beauty you see in the images is an amazing replica of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR. It is electric, striking, packed with LED lights, and drivable. Granted, the Avatar-inspired driver-car connection is not there, but I’m sure the kid will have a lot of fun with it as it is.
As for the real thing, the German concept car is a real stunner that boasts more than 435 miles (700 km) of range, four electric motors, 476 hp (483 ps), and autonomous capabilities. There are no steering wheel, buttons, or pedals, with the car acting like a living organism that connects with the driver on an organic level. The AVTR recognizes the driver’s breathing and offers him different driving options, depending on his mood and vitality.
ND Woodworking Art’s Vision AVTR may not be quite there yet technologically speaking, but it still is a masterpiece and a head turner. The entire building process of the car is presented in the video below.
