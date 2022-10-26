Morgan and Malle London Team Up to Create the Ultimate Adventure-Ready Super 3

It's been just a few months since Morgan revealed the Super 3 as a successor to the iconic 3-Wheeler, and the sports car is already getting a special edition loaded with bespoke features. This time, it's the result of a collaboration between Morgan Motor Company and Malle London.
The latter is mainly known for creating upscale motorcycle luggage and adventure accessories, but it also organizes the Great Malle Mountain Rally. If you're not familiar with this new event, it's a 1,500-mile and six-day motorcycle race through the Alps. The Malle-equipped Super 3 recently completed the Great Malle Mountain Rally as a support vehicle.
So what sets it apart from the already awesome Super 3? For starters, it looks slightly sportier than a regular three-wheeler thanks to its black exterior with contrasting white cowl and yellow fly screens.
It's also fitted with a side-mounted LED searchlight, a CB radio with a long-range antenna, and a race-inspired livery with "support vehicle" lettering and white roundels on the sides.
Moving over to accessories, the Super 3 features new sideblades that have been adapted for motorcycle-style panniers, accessory rails, camera mounting points, and flagpole mounts fitted to the rear roll hoop.
On top of that, the Super 3 is also available with an optional Morgan x Malle Driver’s Collection that includes a jacket and knee guard with "a rugged and durable design suited for the most extreme adventure."
All told, the Super 3 coming from this collaboration is pretty much dedicated to enthusiasts looking to tackle the Great Malle Mountain Rally and drivers who want to embark on long trips and document their adventure on video.
The Malle London package doesn't alter the Super 3's performance specifications. As a reminder, the three-wheeler comes with a 1.4-liter three-cylinder engine rated at 118 horsepower. Connected to a five-speed manual gearbox, it enables the Super 3 to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standing start in only seven seconds.
The Morgan x Malle Super 3 is already in production, but pricing information has yet to be released. The regular Super 3 starts from £41,995 (about $48,625 as of October 2022).
So what sets it apart from the already awesome Super 3? For starters, it looks slightly sportier than a regular three-wheeler thanks to its black exterior with contrasting white cowl and yellow fly screens.
It's also fitted with a side-mounted LED searchlight, a CB radio with a long-range antenna, and a race-inspired livery with "support vehicle" lettering and white roundels on the sides.
Moving over to accessories, the Super 3 features new sideblades that have been adapted for motorcycle-style panniers, accessory rails, camera mounting points, and flagpole mounts fitted to the rear roll hoop.
On top of that, the Super 3 is also available with an optional Morgan x Malle Driver’s Collection that includes a jacket and knee guard with "a rugged and durable design suited for the most extreme adventure."
All told, the Super 3 coming from this collaboration is pretty much dedicated to enthusiasts looking to tackle the Great Malle Mountain Rally and drivers who want to embark on long trips and document their adventure on video.
The Malle London package doesn't alter the Super 3's performance specifications. As a reminder, the three-wheeler comes with a 1.4-liter three-cylinder engine rated at 118 horsepower. Connected to a five-speed manual gearbox, it enables the Super 3 to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standing start in only seven seconds.
The Morgan x Malle Super 3 is already in production, but pricing information has yet to be released. The regular Super 3 starts from £41,995 (about $48,625 as of October 2022).