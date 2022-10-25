Highly Customizable James Tiny House Is Not So Tiny After All, Can Fit Up to Six People

Spacious, highly customizable, and with a cozy, wood cabin-like design, the James tiny house from Tiny Cocoons is a solid choice in terms of small, mobile dwellings.
The tiny house movement is unstoppable and is taking over the world. Those looking to downsize have a plethora of options to choose from, whether they opt for building their tiny home themselves or hire a contractor to do so. One company to consider is Tiny Cocoons, whose shop is located in Brookston, Indiana. Tiny Cocoons consists of a dedicated team of experienced architects and designers who offer a variety of tiny house designs and plans. All their houses are energy-efficient and built using natural, recycled materials.
Tint Cocoons’ customers can either opt for digital plans or a wide variety of ready-to-move-in houses on wheels models that range in length from 12 ft (3.6 m) to 40 ft (12 m) and cost between $51,500 and $225,000, depending on the length and customizations you choose.
One appealing model to consider is the James, a two-bedroom tiny house based on a 26 ft (7.9 m) triple axle trailer. It offers 320 sq ft (29.7 sq m) of space and it can accommodate four to six people in its two king-size lofts. Additionally, the pullout sofa on the ground floor can also be used as a sleeping bed.
On the outside, James has a cabin look to it, using a mixture of red cedar and Shou Sugi Ban siding. The house measures 26 ft (7.9 m) in length, 13.6 ft (4.1 m) in height, and 8.6 ft (2.6 m) in width.
The James tiny house is spacious and cleverly organized, while leaving a lot of room for customization. On the ground floor, you have the living room area, kitchen, and bathroom, with the two bedrooms being located upstairs. One is accessible via stairs and the other one via a ladder.
Multiple large windows and the interior finishes make the James a very bright house flooded with natural light.
Among the most notable features of the tiny house we can mention the standard flush toilet, the modern 32” x 32” (81 cm x 81 cm) free-standing shower, the 2.4 cu. ft. washer/dryer combo, the spacious king-size beds in the two lofts, the two-burner electric cooktop in the kitchen, and the 10.7 cu. ft. stainless steel fridge.
As for the price of the James tiny house, it starts at $109,500 and goes up if you opt for upgrades such as the off-grid package.
