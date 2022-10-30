The 2022 SsangYong Tivoli XLV Is an Undercover Best Buy

SUV

I said impressed because a lot of people belittle SsangYong, and for a weird reason, everyone believes they are a Chinese brand that creates shitty cars. Of course, this toxic mentality was implemented in my brain without even driving one. Besides, SsangYong is the oldest automaker from South Korea, the country that gave us KIA and Hyundai, which are so popular today.At this moment, SsangYong has five models for sale. We are talking about both Tivoli versions (the classic one and the Grand), Korando, Musso, and Rexton. Korando is in the same category as a Nissan Qashqai or a KIA Sportage. Musso is the pick-up truck from the lineup. At the same time, the Rexton is the most premium model and has the most optional you can find on any premium, but at half of the price you will spend on a Land Cruiser, for example.The Tivoli name comes from a region in Lazio, Italy, but it has one more meaning. Read it from right to left, and you will find the words "I lov it," which I think is pretty nice. The SsangYong logo depicts an image of two wings which are forming an open ring that symbolizes the dragon. It is a symbol of freedom and growth while at the same time being simple and elegant.The design is quite stylish, especially in the front, where it has a modern look. However, the car is less beautiful from the back, and sometimes the transition from the nase to the rear could be quite weird.While it's true that the XLV is expensive by Tivoli standards, it isn't compared with its closest rivals. It undercuts similarly powerful and well-equipped versions of the Nissan Qashqai or Volkswagen T-Roc. Tivoli Grand used to come with a 1.6-liter diesel engine that had a power output of 113 hp (115 PS). However, in some places, the only engine available is the one designed by Mahindra, which is a 1.5-liter petrol turbo engine that produces 163 hp (165 PS). You can choose the manual transmission or the six-speed AISIN automatic one, which is more than decent for a car with a start price of only €17,400.The base model comes with some generous standard equipment and safety features. Still, if you want to have it all on your Tivoli Grand, you can opt out for the Tech pack, which comes with a digital dashboard, blind spot monitoring, and other features. The top-level package will make you pay around €22,000-23,000, which is still highly affordable. The interior is more than decent for a low-cost car. The driving position could be weird when you get in the Tivoli Grand for the first time because you will sit pretty high, even in the lowest chair setting. As a result, you have a commanding view of everything ahead. In contrast, the rear visibility could be better due to the thick backward pillars.The front seats are comfortable enough, and they are heated. If you want to go a little crazy in corners, the lateral support is there. The steering wheel is heated as well and offers you plenty of adjustment. It has some soft-feeling plastic here and there, plus gloss-black finishes, so the Tivoli has more of a quality feel than a Dacia Duster, which is the closest competitor at this range of prices.A seven-inch screen is a standard in the Tivoli and while the graphics look like an Android phone from the early 2010s are responsive and simple enough to use. It's compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play which you will use 95% of the time.In the back, there's plenty of space for your legs and head, and you can sit well enough, even in the middle seat. You don't have seat pockets; instead, you have some elastic ropes that could be used in the luggage compartment. Still, it's pretty weird, and when you are driving, it's impossible to search for something in those so-called pockets.The 720-liter boot measurement is different from reality because that figure is measured from the boot's base right to the roof. In comparison, this measurement is taken from the boot floor to the tonneau cover in most rival cases.Still, the luggage compartment should be bigger enough for most families' needs. There is a reasonably big lip at the entrance, but when the 60/40 split-folding rear seats are folded down, and the standard height-adjustable boot floor is set accordingly, a virtually flat extended load bay is created. The floor in the compartment has no grip, and your luggage will fly around in the trunk as freely as they want. This may be why they thought about giving those elastic bands to anchor your travel bag.Now, let's get to arguably the most important part, which is the driving test. I used the Tivoli Grand in the city most of the time. However, I made a 400 kilometers trip (249 miles) to country roads. The engine is quite noisy, but the 163 hp engine is powerful enough for everyday use. The fuel consumption is most of the time between seven and eight liters per 100 km (40.3-35.1 mpg) outside the city, while in the urban territory will be around ten liters per 100 km (28.2 mpg).The automatic transmission is lazy sometimes, and I found a significant nonlinearity between the pressure applied to the gas pedal and the power transmitted to the wheels. For example, I was barely touching the gas pedal, and nothing happened, but then the car just snapped. Still, you will get used to that after some hours of driving in the city. The steering is quite far from a precise one, and there were a lot of moments when I needed to correct the car in the middle of the corner. But don't get me wrong, the Tivoli is not in the same category as a Mazda Miata. In the city and for normal driving, the steering is heavy enough to give you enough feeling. Because you can get the Tivoli only as a front wheel drive car, the torque steer will had a significant influence when you accelerate hard.While it's not the best car to drive, it is impossible not to take into consideration the fact that the Tivoli Grand is many thousands of euros cheaper than any close rival. When you think about what you get for such an accessible price, this car will definitely be on the short list of your shortlist. Oh, and did I mention that all SsangYong models had an incredible results at crash tests? For example, the Tivoli Grand had four out of five stars at Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme). The maintenance costs are super affordable, and we should get over this mentality that it has to be a super popular car brand so I can look like someone important.The SsangYong Tivoli Grand will offer you the same things as a Nissan or a Volkswagen at almost half the price, but people need to be more curious to read about this car or brand. So, go on a test drive with a Tivoli because it will surprise you.