All-New 2023 Coachmen Entourage Super C RV Has Everything You Need

The Entourage is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 5500 chassis, and it has under the hood a 6.6-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque. We’re going to take a look at the 330DS model, which measures 33.1 ft (10 meters) in length and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It also comes with two slide-outs that offer travelers some extra space.The motorhome’s exterior features a TV and a 21-ft (6.4-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors when it’s sunny or when it rains. The Super C has plenty of storage space, so it’s ideal for those who do not know how to now overpack.The interior has a decent walkway, and you can access all the parts of the RV. But with the slide-outs fully extended, you get to enjoy a spacious interior that’s filled with amenities. Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can sleep two people in comfort, and next to it, you have a J-lounge dinette. The dinette comes with a swivel table and a large TV that can be watched from the living room.Speaking of the living room, this area includes theatre seating and several cabinets that provide ample storage. You can also find a cabinet next to the entryway and a generous pantry. Next, you’ll spot a beautiful kitchen that has a deep sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. Of course, this area has numerous drawers and cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware.Towards the rear is a split bath. On the left is a large shower, while on the right are the toilet, a sink with storage underneath, and two cabinets. Finally, the master bedroom comes with a king-size bed, a TV, two generous wardrobes, several drawers, and a washer/dryer combo unit. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check out the new Super C and see what it’s all about. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the 330DS floor plan.