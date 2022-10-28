All-New 2023 Coachmen Entourage Super C RV Has Everything You Need

For 2023, Coachmen RV is proposing a spacious motorhome that is packed with amenities. The Entourage is Coachmen’s first Super C. It’s a beast with a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg) that also provides all the comforts of home, including a king-size bed, a well-equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living room.
The Entourage is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 5500 chassis, and it has under the hood a 6.6-liter V8 engine capable of delivering 350 hp and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm) of torque. We’re going to take a look at the 330DS model, which measures 33.1 ft (10 meters) in length and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide). It also comes with two slide-outs that offer travelers some extra space.
The motorhome’s exterior features a TV and a 21-ft (6.4-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors when it’s sunny or when it rains. The Super C has plenty of storage space, so it’s ideal for those who do not know how to now overpack.
The interior has a decent walkway, and you can access all the parts of the RV. But with the slide-outs fully extended, you get to enjoy a spacious interior that’s filled with amenities. Above the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can sleep two people in comfort, and next to it, you have a J-lounge dinette. The dinette comes with a swivel table and a large TV that can be watched from the living room.
Speaking of the living room, this area includes theatre seating and several cabinets that provide ample storage. You can also find a cabinet next to the entryway and a generous pantry. Next, you’ll spot a beautiful kitchen that has a deep sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. Of course, this area has numerous drawers and cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware.
Towards the rear is a split bath. On the left is a large shower, while on the right are the toilet, a sink with storage underneath, and two cabinets. Finally, the master bedroom comes with a king-size bed, a TV, two generous wardrobes, several drawers, and a washer/dryer combo unit. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check out the new Super C and see what it’s all about. You can watch the clip down below to find out more about the 330DS floor plan.
