All-New 2023 Coachmen Entourage Super C RV Has Everything You Need

For 2023, Coachmen RV is proposing a spacious motorhome that is packed with amenities. The Entourage is Coachmen’s first Super C. It’s a beast with a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs (4,536 kg) that also provides all the comforts of home, including a king-size bed, a well-equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living room.

10 photos