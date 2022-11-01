Modified 1967 Ford Bronco Tastefully Flaunts White Paint Job and Black Fuel Wheels

1967 was a big year for the Bronco, with Ford introducing the Sport package on the wagon. The Dearborn-based automaker had to add backup lights to comply with federal regulations, then marker lights in 1968.
Chassis number U15NLB44485, with U15 standing for the wagon, is anything but a garage-kept survivor. Presently located in San Diego, this nicely modified Bronco was refurbished by the selling owner just after he acquired the rig in 2018. The body was repainted in white by SOS Customs in Oceanside. This otherwise bland color really pops due to black-painted tubular step bars, black-finished Fuel wheels mounted with 265/70 R17 tires, and blue for the Ford scripts up front and out back.
Currently showing 20,538 miles (33,053 kilometers) on the clock although true mileage isn’t known, the 55-year-old utility vehicle also flaunts a body-color hardtop, dual exhaust outlets that exit sideways, a roll bar, painted bumpers, and an LED light bar to boot. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean title in the seller’s name, this example had its front radius arms, drum brakes, drum shoes, cylinders, fluid, and hoses replaced.
The differential bushings have been replaced as well. Fitted with a C6 three-speed automatic plus a cast-iron transfer case, for which the linkage hasn’t been hooked up, this rig further sweetens the deal with fresh transmission fluid and a replacement filter for the said transmission.
Hopping inside reveals low-back seats and a rear bench upholstered in brown leather with diamond-stitched leather, white-painted surfaces, a digital radio with a retro design, a suedecloth headliner, tan carpets, lap belts, and leather on the transmission and transfer case boots. The steering wheel features leather on the rim as well. Equus auxiliary instruments mounted below the dash complement the piston-shaped gear knob.
Under the hood, the original engine was yanked out in favor of a 302 that was rebuilt under current ownership. Keith Black .060” oversize pistons and rings open the list of goodies, followed by MSD ignition, a Mallory distributor cap, Manley intake and exhaust valves, a double roller timing chain from Cloyes, lifters from Isky, an aluminum intake manifold, a camshaft from Engle Performance, and ARP cylinder head bolts.
With seven days left on the ticker, this Bronco currently stands on a high bid of $29,500. The auction ends Tuesday, November 8th, at 1:18 AM.
