1961 Ford F-100 Won’t Make Anyone Feel Blue About Its 5.0L V8 or the Low Price

Back in 1961, when the Blue Oval company introduced the fourth generation F-Series, its designers also pushed the envelope of styling with the release of the highly controversial ‘unibody’ design.
The main idea was to incorporate the previous generation’s ‘Styleside’ bed with the cab and allow for easier manufacturing. The styling was short-lived as Ford soon returned to the separated elements by popular demand. Alas, today it is also considered one of the best-looking F-100 iterations ever imagined.
And here is a chance to own one and never wonder about the perils of classic truck ownership – at least for a while. Featuring a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, an automatic transmission, and just 2,018 miles (3,247 km) on its restomod odometer, this F-100 sure sounds and looks nice while it resides in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
As such, we can easily think that it will not make Blue Oval fans feel… well, blue, over the major highlights. We start with the Baby Blue paintjob and Wimbledon White top over a gray interior, and we continue with the pristine, classic looks that include white-wall tires and lots of shiny chrome accessories all over the truck. Hey, even the bed looks good in (Bedliner) black, and it is also going to resist the elements.
Moving inside, the serene atmosphere continues but also makes way for a few modern hints – such as the nicely reupholstered bench seating, the Dakota Digital instrument cluster gauges, aftermarket radio, or the auto transmission lever. Anyway, the real star attraction resides under the hood, which is where we encounter a HO (high output) 5.0-liter Ford V8 for “a little extra power compared to the engine it left the factory with.”
Also, the second-best element is this classic F-Series deal might not break the bank, either. This is because the dealership wants exactly $29,900 for this 1961 Ford F-100!
