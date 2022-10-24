Cheap, Hot Orange '62 Ford Ranchero 302 V8 Will Make Chevy El Camino Fans Envious

With all the love for crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks around America’s roads, it really is no wonder that even compact pickup trucks have become fashionable, once more.
Alas, while the unibody Ford Maverick seems like a home run for the Blue Oval company, we are still waiting on an OEM to dare and rekindle the love for (Ute) coupe utility vehicles, as well. In the meantime, all we can do is suggest another cool, vintage Ford Ranchero that has recently come up for sale.
This compact, second-generation American Ute resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with a 302ci V8, a hot orange exterior, as well as a classic tan leather interior. Sure, it might not be full-sized like many of its Chevy El Camino rivals, but at least there is no need to kill your neurons and bank account to revive it to its former glory.
Actually, some will even judge this example well past its OEM moment of prime time and think it could even find its way among those who dare to stand out in a crowd. The mesmerizing orange body color has much to do with that, but it is not getting there alone and instead also relies on the beautiful chrome trim, among other things.
The interior is also fresh and ready to exude vintage-yet-modern vibes, while under the hood resides a massive surprise. No, we do not mean the 302ci V8 engine, although that one too is a major highlight. Instead, check out the underside of the V8-powered Falcon Ranchero’s hood and dare say this Ute is not pretty darn proud of its respected heritage!
As for other details, we could note the nifty 31,090-mile (50,035 km) odometer readout – though we are not exactly sure if those are original miles or of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. Anyway, it might not even matter, considering the affordable asking price of $34,900.
