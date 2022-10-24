Ola Unveils S1 Air Electric Scooter, a Tech-Packed Yet Budget-Friendly Urban Commuter

India’s Ola Electric just unveiled its new electric scooter. Dubbed the S1 Air, the two-wheeler focuses on simplicity and on offering comfortable effortless rides.
The last time I covered a scooter from Ola, it was the highly acclaimed S1, an impressive micromobility vehicle also available in a Pro version. The S1 Pro can hit a top speed of 71 mph (115 kph) and offers an equally impressive range of 112 miles (181 km) per charge.
Now the company is back with the S1 Air, a lighter electric scooter that boasts high-performance specs wrapped in a lightweight body. The S1 Air features a two-tone design and just like its predecessor, is available in multiple colors (five, to be more exact): white, black, gray, blue, and red. It tips the scales at 99 kg (218 lb).
Ola’s new scooter comes with a front telescopic fork and rear twin suspension. The S1 Air is a two-wheeler for the young generation, so it is tech-packed. It features a 10W speaker that can turn your ride into a party on wheels. The large, 17.78 cm (7”) touchscreen display is highly customizable and you’ve got Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS available at your fingertips. And, of course, there's also the Ola Electric app, which lets you access and change the scooter’s settings, gives you real-time alerts, and more.
As for the performance specs of the new S1 Air, the two-wheeler packs a 4.5 kW motor and can reach a top speed of 85 kph (approximately 53 mph). The S1 Air goes from 0 to 60 kph (37 mph) in 9.8 seconds and offers three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. Okai’s battery claims to offer ranges of up to 101 km (62 miles) per charge and needs four hours and a half to get to 100 percent.
Ola Electric’s S1 Air scooter now has an introductory price of approximately $960. It can be reserved for a symbolic deposit of $12. Deliveries are scheduled to start in April 2023.
Now the company is back with the S1 Air, a lighter electric scooter that boasts high-performance specs wrapped in a lightweight body. The S1 Air features a two-tone design and just like its predecessor, is available in multiple colors (five, to be more exact): white, black, gray, blue, and red. It tips the scales at 99 kg (218 lb).
Ola’s new scooter comes with a front telescopic fork and rear twin suspension. The S1 Air is a two-wheeler for the young generation, so it is tech-packed. It features a 10W speaker that can turn your ride into a party on wheels. The large, 17.78 cm (7”) touchscreen display is highly customizable and you’ve got Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS available at your fingertips. And, of course, there's also the Ola Electric app, which lets you access and change the scooter’s settings, gives you real-time alerts, and more.
As for the performance specs of the new S1 Air, the two-wheeler packs a 4.5 kW motor and can reach a top speed of 85 kph (approximately 53 mph). The S1 Air goes from 0 to 60 kph (37 mph) in 9.8 seconds and offers three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. Okai’s battery claims to offer ranges of up to 101 km (62 miles) per charge and needs four hours and a half to get to 100 percent.
Ola Electric’s S1 Air scooter now has an introductory price of approximately $960. It can be reserved for a symbolic deposit of $12. Deliveries are scheduled to start in April 2023.
A scooter for everyday, a scooter for everyone. The most awaited Ola S1 Air is here at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999! Offer valid till 24th October only. Hurry! Reserve now for Rs. 999 ???????? pic.twitter.com/KmV0DGRs3Z— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 22, 2022