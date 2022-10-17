All but Forgotten, the 18-Liter GAA Was Ford’s Biggest, Most Reliable Gas-Guzzling V8

More on this:

1 The V8-60 Engine, Henry Ford's Baby Often Forgotten by Car Enthusiasts

2 The Story of Ford’s Eight-Cylinder Masterpiece: The Infamous SOHC 427 “Cammer”

3 Tank-Powered Ford Crown Vic Takes the Internet by Storm, We Talk to Its Creator

4 Volvo PV544 with a Tank-Sourced 38.8-Liter V12 Is Not Your Ordinary Engine Swap

5 M4 Sherman Tank's 16-Liter Engine Roars 70 Years after Normandy Landings