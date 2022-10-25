autoevolution
Low-Mile Shelby GT350R With ‘Sensible’ Price Will Make Your Track Day Brighter

Right now, as we wait for the seventh generation S650 Ford Mustang to bring its Dark Horse goodies, the Shelby options are in limbo. As such, they are even bigger collectibles than before.
The sixth generation S550 Ford Mustang was, only naturally, a proud member of the Shelby breed, complete with GT350, GT350R, and GT500 options. However, Ford only offered the first two during the five years spanning 2015 to 2020, and the latter got even less prime time, starting in 2020.

Thus, with collectability a major bonus and prices going sky-high, one would expect Shelby Mustangs to trade like (massive) gold bars instead of cars. Alas, sometimes we get lucky and find a ‘sensible’ quotation, if one takes into account that we are dealing with a rare 2018 Shelby GT350R, that is.

Anyway, this subtly menacing, gray with black stripes and crimson details unit now resides proudly in the care of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors where it also flaunts matching Recaro seats interior plus a cool odometer readout of just 7,464 miles (12,012 km). That is not bad at all. But do consider that we are basically dealing with a road-legal race car, so no one really knows how many of those miles were done at full throttle and on the track.

Well, it might be a peril that is fully worthwhile, especially considering the 5.2-liter flat-plane crank (FPC) V8 sitting under the hood, which the dealership says is an “updated new factory motor replaced by Ford in 2021,” even though chassis JR330 is of the 2018 model year variety. Anyway, other highlights include the six-speed manual transmission, ceramic coating, and the fact it is one of 394 examples finished in Magnetic Metallic attire.

As for the asking price, well, the good folks over at GKM want exactly $82,900 for it, which is not that bad in our opinion when considering all the above details.

