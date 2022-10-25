Rick Ross May Be a GM Fan, But Owns a Shelby Mustang GT500 and an F-150 Super Snake

Car collector Rick Ross loves General Motors and has many Chevrolets in his many garages. But that didn’t stop him from adding a Mustang Shelby GT500 and a Shelby F-150 Super Snake this year.
Rick Ross is as passionate about cars as one can be. Not long ago, he revealed he’s building a car museum to fit all his cars, which now are reportedly close to two hundred units. But he’s always adding new models and plans to add one hundred more.
Although his love for General Motors and (mostly) vintage Chevys is well documented across our website, it looks like Ross doesn’t care much about the brand rivalries and has added two Shelbys this year.
A couple of weeks ago, he took delivery of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. The one Ross owns seems to come in Oxford White with a Kona Blue Racing Stripe.
The Shelby GT500 is the most powerful model the brand created so far as it comes with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that cranks out 760 horsepower (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. With figures like these, the Mustang Shelby GT500 slithers to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
On October 24, he hopped on social media to share a picture of it in his garage, parked next to a Shelby F-150 Super Snake with a similar exterior.
The pickup truck comes in a limited edition of 300 units for the four-door version, and it's fit for a boss. Based on the Ford F-150, the 2021 Super Snake edition is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged engine that, alongside a couple of updates like a Whipple supercharger, custom exhaust, and other mods, takes the pickup truck to a maximum output of 775 horsepower (786 ps). This seems to be the version Ross owns, based on the decal on the truck.
Although they’re not a part of his extensive GM collection, the two seem to fit very well in his garage.
