Rick Ross May Be a GM Fan, But Owns a Shelby Mustang GT500 and an F-150 Super Snake

More on this:

1 Rick Ross Building a Car Museum for His 200 Cars, Plans to Add Another 100

2 Rick Ross Lines Up His Black and Red Vintage Chevys for His Boss Up Conference

3 Rick Ross Goes All for Exotics, Treats Himself to Brand-New Ferrari F8 Spider

4 Massive Fire in Miami Dolphin's Hard Rock Stadium’s Parking Lot, Rick Ross' Car Is Okay

5 Rick Ross Rushes From Private Jet to Hard Rock Stadium in Black Rolls-Royce Phantom