Rick Ross Lines Up His Black and Red Vintage Chevys for His Boss Up Conference

There are several things Rick Ross is very passionate about besides music. One of them is cars, in whatever form they may come. Another is sharing his wisdom about becoming a “boss.” And over the weekend, he combined both for his Boss Up Conference, where he lined up his black and red vintage Chevys.
If you’ve been following Rick Ross’ Instagram account, you surely couldn’t have missed the fact that he owns a lot of cars. In fact, his garages host over one hundred models, which he bought even before he was able to drive, as the rapper got his driver’s license at 45 years old. It’s never too late to do what you like, and he proves that every day.
And, besides cars, he always wants to inspire people to aspire for more than they have and become a “boss,” just like he is. Because even his name on social media reads "the biggest boss." That’s why he had the Boss Up Conference, held at his mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia. The estate is called The Promise Land and he bought it for $5.8 million in 2014. It comes with 235 acres of land, hosts a mansion with 109 rooms, and it's big enough to store all his cars. In fact, the Boss Up Conference isn't the only event held at the massive estate. Early this year, he hosted the first edition of the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show right there on his front lawn.
In several clips uploaded to his Instagram Stories on September 20, the rapper showed everyone that he had lined up his classic Chevys on each side of the main road leading to the house, featuring both his black and his red collection. Chevrolet is his favorite brand and owns a multitude of Bel Airs in different shades, including blue and mint.
The lineup looked nothing short of a vintage car show, featuring a Chevrolet Nomad, several Bel Airs, a couple of Caprices, and a few Impalas. And those aren’t even Ross’ entire collection of classic Chevys. But they did look elegant and inspiring enough for his business event.
