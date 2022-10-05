Rick Ross Building a Car Museum for His 200 Cars, Plans to Add Another 100

Rapper Rick Ross never misses an opportunity to let everyone know he’s really into cars. And after debuting the first edition of his car show this year, he decided it was time to build a car museum for his over two hundred vehicles.
Rick Ross, rapper, record label executive, author, and businessman, can pride himself on a $45 million net worth. Thanks to that, he can indulge in the things he’s interested in, which, in his case, are cars. Over the years, Ross has added close to 200 cars, despite the fact that he got his driver’s license just one year ago, at the age of 45.
His collection includes both modern, exotic, and vintage cars, with a preference for General Motors and vintage Chevys, in all colors, all in pristine condition. Besides cars, he also owns several custom motorcycles. And he has so many vehicles that he didn’t get the chance to drive all of them yet.
This year, he debuted the first edition of the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show, held at his mansion, The Promise Land, which he considered a big success. And he promised there’ll be more editions from now on. But it looks like his involvement in the automotive-related industry will continue. Because, since all his ever-growing collection is worth putting on display, the rapper has just revealed he’s building a car museum.
Ross shared several short videos on his Instagram Stories, showing the construction site, which will store his cars. “Rick Ross' car collection is expanding, baby," he says at the beginning of the video that shows the work-in-progress. "We had to go bigger. We got more cars, we got two hundred, and we plan on getting another hundred this year."
He added that "this is one of the three" buildings, promising he'll let everyone know the name of the auto museum soon. If we were to take a guess, it might be Rick Ross Car Museum, right?
