Rick Ross Goes All for Exotics, Treats Himself to Brand-New Ferrari F8 Spider

More on this:

1 Massive Fire in Miami Dolphin's Hard Rock Stadium’s Parking Lot, Rick Ross' Car Is Okay

2 Rick Ross Rushes From Private Jet to Hard Rock Stadium in Black Rolls-Royce Phantom

3 Rick Ross Gets Behind the Wheel of His New BMW, Introduces yet Another Chevy

4 Rick Ross’ Car Guy Gifts Him the Recreated Version of the BMW From “Hustlin’”

5 Rick Ross Weighs In on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, Calls It a "Work of Art"