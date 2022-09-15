Rick Ross Goes All for Exotics, Treats Himself to Brand-New Ferrari F8 Spider

There’s a new addition to Rick Ross’ extensive car collection. But this time, it’s not a Chevrolet or another vintage, but a Ferrari. The rapper revealed he has just taken delivery of a Ferrari F8 Spider.
Rick Ross loves vehicles so much that, this year, he introduced his first car show, the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show. His collection is show-worthy, indeed, as he owns over 100 pieces, ranging from classic, vintage, and modern ones.
Now, he has just revealed that he has purchased yet another car, but this time, an exotic – the Ferrari F8 Spider.
He shared it all on his Instagram Stories, with a video showing the new supercar as it arrived at his mansion. The video started while showing his Ferrari 458 Pista and the new one. "Okay, they're dropping off that new Spider," he started and added, "Ferrari Spider getting dropped off," sharing that "we don't play no games."
As he got close to the black-painted supercar, he said, "It's that new Rick Ross F8 Spider." The vehicle comes with silver wheels and yellow calipers. He couldn't help sharing more wisdom and said "You gotta treat yourself. If you don't treat yourself, who gon' treat you? You deserve the world, all you gotta do is go get it. Let's go get it."
He added a few more pictures of the vehicle, which came with a "Sold" sign on the dashboard, visible through the windshield. He revealed the interior, as well, opening the retractable hard top to reveal the black leather seats.
Ross later shared a glimpse at one of his garages, which included a 1953 Mercury Monterey with a very interesting exterior. It has white-hot flames at the front which fade into a golden glow, over a cheery light coral paint. Behind it, there seems to be a first-gen Rolls-Royce Corniche, the 1937 Buick Series 40 restomod, and a third-generation Chevrolet C/K pickup. And these, plus the F8 Spider, are the perfect way to summarize his love for cars.
