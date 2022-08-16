Rick Ross Takes His 1937 Buick Series 40 Restomod Out for a Spin for the First Time

Another week, another opportunity for Rick Ross to get in the driver’s seat of one of the cars from his collection that he’s never driven. This time, it was a 1937 Buick restomod.
In a series of videos posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15, Rick Ross goes for a walk around his driveway, showing his Rolls-Royce Dawn and heading towards his garage filled with red Chevrolet cars, including a C8 Corvette parked in front of them. In the garage, there were a couple of vintage Impalas, and a Ferrari 458 Speciale.
Next, he gives us a look at a 1937 Buick restomod. He added that the model is a Series 40, asking his fans which wheels he should add to it. "I'm going to drive it for the very first time this morning," the rapper and car enthusiast says in the short video. He continues: "Do I have cars I haven't driven yet? Of course, I do. A lot of them."
His collection includes over one hundred vehicles, many of them vintage and a big part of them being Chevrolets. He displayed them in mid-May this year during the first edition of his car show, Rick Ross Car & Bike Show.
He later shares a few short videos of him in the driver's seat of the classic, saying that he's going to "run a few laps" in the Buick. The original Series 40 was a four-door sedan, but the intense customization it underwent changed it to a two-door convertible. The interior features leather upholstery called Dusty Rose, with a high-gloss cream-colored exterior, and a burgundy top. It has a custom Ididit steering wheel, with a glass dash panel. The classic is powered by a fuel-injected LT1 V8 engine. The vehicle was available on Classic Moto and it sold for $66,995 ten months ago.
After he was done with his drive, he took out another classic in his driveway: a 1953 Mercury Monterey, pressing the gas pedal to make the engine roar. He didn't mention whether he's driven this one before, but it did look good parked on his extensive property.
After all the classic cars, the rapper turned to a few moderns, too. At nighttime, he shared a picture of his Ferrari and his Corvette, later posing between his Rolls-Royce Wraith and Phantom.
