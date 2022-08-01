Rich People's Problems: Rick Ross Says His Legs Hurt After Flying Coach

If you can’t afford to fly a private jet, you’ve definitely had some issues with the seats on planes if you’re taller than 5’2”. And Rick Ross can afford to fly private, but he flew coach and complained about his legs hurting.
Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, has a net worth estimated at $45 million thanks to his many talents and involvement in the music industry. He’s a rapper, producer, and record label executive. Besides, this year he’s gotten involved in the automotive industry, too, debuting the first edition of his first car show, Rick Ross Car & Bike Show.
One of Rick Ross’ favorite things is to hop on social media and show his opulent lifestyle, which includes a collection of over one hundred vehicles and a huge mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, called The Promise Land. It spreads over 235 acres of land and has 109 rooms, a 135-seat theater, and even a bowling alley. It previously belonged to boxing legend Evander Holyfield.
But one thing Rick Ross does not have is a private jet. The rapper does fly private from time to time, but he hasn’t splashed on an aircraft just yet.
He might do it soon, though, because, in a new series of videos posted on his Instagram Stories on July 31, he explained that his feet hurt after flying coach to London, UK. He shared that he put his feet up on the black leather seats of his rental car. Later on, he shared a video from a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is more his style.
He wrote on a different picture that shows him in the aircraft: "I [used] to refer to flying coach seats as Coachella [with] my homies years ago, which was really the funniest times we had. Well, today I'm overseas flying coach to headline a festival." He added: "My sister and accountant are somewhere smiling."
Given that Rick Ross has quite a solid frame, with a height of 5’11” (1.80 m), we have to admit an overseas flight surely would’ve taken its toll on him. But kudos to him for his reduced carbon footprint!
