Rick Ross Has New Gold Wheels for His 1968 Cadillac, They Match the Steering Wheel

Rick Ross is known for his love for cars, especially Chevrolet Bel Airs. But this time, he’s all about his 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible, which has brand-new gold wheels to match its steering wheel.
Rick Ross went beyond the status of a simple car collector. With over one hundred vehicles in his garages (many of those represented by Chevrolet Bel Airs in different colors), the rapper wants a taste of the car industry. And he did get it this year, when he hosted the first edition of the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show at his mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.
The rapper, businessman, and record label executive has now introduced everyone to the changes carried out to one of his rides, a 1968 Cadillac DeVille convertible. He shared that he put 28-inch new gold wheels to it, which match the gold steering wheel.
He added that he painted it “some years back” with the help of Perfect Auto Paint Candyshop “down in the 305,” in Miami, Florida. The exterior is a rich, burgundy color, and the car looks in immaculate condition, like the rest of his classics.
Ross gave a full exterior tour of the convertible, before hopping in the driver’s seat and taking it out for a ride. He also wrote there’s “nothing like riding in a big Lac, cruising down the ave with the a/c blowing.”
He also asked his fans what he should name it, although he admitted having it for a few years. But it’s never too late to start showing appreciation for some of his cars.
With over one hundred vehicles in his collection, it’s difficult to believe that Rick Ross has enough time to take each and every one of them out for rides, even if it’s just for a drive around his massive property called The Promise Land.
