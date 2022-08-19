Rick Ross Weighs In on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, Calls It a "Work of Art"

Rick Ross is a huge car fan, with a big part of his collection comprised of vintage or muscle cars. But he just weighed in on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV concept and seemed impressed.
One of Rick Ross’ big passions, besides music, involves cars. He loves them so much that he has a collection of over 100 vehicles, many of them which he’s never driven. But a big part of his garages is filled with vintage Chevrolets. In a new post shared on his official account for his car show, Ross shared several pictures of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT all-electric concept car and he seemed impressed with it.
The 46-year-old rapper wrote: “I know we as a culture are deep into our old schools,” which is proven by the many muscle cars in his collection. But he called the EV concept a “work of art” as he asked all his followers to share their opinion on it.
Dodge expressed its plans regarding the brand's future and will start creating electric muscle cars. From 2024, there will be an electric muscle car, as the company announced it will retire its entire HEMI V8 lineup.
The new concept, which was recently shared by Stellantis, shows a two-door hatchback that is powered by an 800-volt Banshee propulsion system. So far, the brand hasn't released any official information on the output, performance, range, or battery size. There's also no official launch date for the Charger Daytona SRT EV.
But it's creating quite a lot of conversation, with Ross included. Later, he switched to regular muscle cars, adding a picture of a Dodge Charger, a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, and a 1965 Ford Mustang, which you can see attached below. He asked everyone which one they would rather have in their garage, without forgetting to note he's a "Chevy man, so you know which one I'm rolling with." But that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t see a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT all-electric parked in his vast driveway.
The 46-year-old rapper wrote: “I know we as a culture are deep into our old schools,” which is proven by the many muscle cars in his collection. But he called the EV concept a “work of art” as he asked all his followers to share their opinion on it.
Dodge expressed its plans regarding the brand's future and will start creating electric muscle cars. From 2024, there will be an electric muscle car, as the company announced it will retire its entire HEMI V8 lineup.
The new concept, which was recently shared by Stellantis, shows a two-door hatchback that is powered by an 800-volt Banshee propulsion system. So far, the brand hasn't released any official information on the output, performance, range, or battery size. There's also no official launch date for the Charger Daytona SRT EV.
But it's creating quite a lot of conversation, with Ross included. Later, he switched to regular muscle cars, adding a picture of a Dodge Charger, a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, and a 1965 Ford Mustang, which you can see attached below. He asked everyone which one they would rather have in their garage, without forgetting to note he's a "Chevy man, so you know which one I'm rolling with." But that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t see a Dodge Charger Daytona SRT all-electric parked in his vast driveway.