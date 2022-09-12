Rick Ross Rushes From Private Jet to Hard Rock Stadium in Black Rolls-Royce Phantom

Rick Ross is known for his passion for classic cars, but when he wants to make a statement, he usually goes for luxury brands like Rolls-Royce, for instance. And attending a game is all about showing off, as the rapper revealed while rushing from the airport to Hard Rock Stadium in a black Phantom.
In late October 2021, Rick Ross revealed that he has a dozen parking spaces at Hard Rock Stadium, the home field for the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, they come with custom names, with “Maybach Empire,” written on the ground, which is his record label name.
He had revealed back then that he “Never imagined having a dozen personal parking spots like Don Shula @ the Dolphins stadium.Well we do.For the next 3 seasons.Like I always tell my mom ‘Ella you did it’...”
One year later, not much has changed. The rapper flew in a private jet to Florida to attend a Miami Dolphins game on September 11. He even revealed on his Instagram Stories that he had to change into his outfit right there on the tarmac to make it in time. Right outside the plane, a black Rolls-Royce Phantom was waiting for him, which seems to be the one he drove last year, too.
When he arrived at the stadium, he also bragged about his parking spaces, saying that “that’s how we doin’ it” and that it’s all “dedication” and "hustle."
When it comes to the Phantom, the model has reached its eighth generation, and it’s as luxurious as Ross needs to show off. Plus, it’s also very powerful, with Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood. The power mill is good for 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), sent to the rear axle via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.1 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
And it’s exactly what Rick Ross needs in order to turn heads.
