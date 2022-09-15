The Lance 960 Camper Is a Comfortable and Spacious Addition to Your Long-Bed Truck

Lance Camper has been in the industry since 1965 and has grown into a full-fledged business with a wide range of products available. Based out of California, the company constantly implements feedback it receives from customers to build homes that best suit their needs.
The one I'd like to discuss is the Lance 960, a mid-sized truck camper. This type of home is an easy solution for truck owners, but this specific model doesn't come cheap. Depending on which dealership you get it from, a 2022 Lance 960 can range anywhere from $60,000 (€60,156) to $85,000 (€85,221). Make sure to check what extra features it packs so you can make sure you get the best deal possible.
Keep in mind that the 960 is only compatible with long-bed trucks. It boasts an overall length of 19 feet (5.8 meters) and a width of 96" (244 centimeters), so that's why it needs more space to sit on. It's also pretty heavy, with a wet weight of 3,717 lbs. (1,686 kg), so the more power your truck has, the better. Okay, it'll take a bit of a toll on your vehicle but let me tell you how much it improves your life on the go.
Moving on to the interior - it has a height of 79" (2 meters) and a floor length of 9'11" (3 meters). It's not huge, but it's designed to maximize the space it offers and sleeps three people.
The entrance is through the rear of the camper. A cool detail is the basement door you can find right above the first step, leading to a storage space directly beneath the floor. As soon as you go in, you'll notice a roomy wet bathroom on your left, boasting a dual pane skylight, a toilet with an exterior black tank flush, and a medicine cabinet with a mirror door.
The lounge area has two swivel chairs and a table, but you can choose to upgrade to a theatre seating instead, which comes with two tables and an armrest. Look up, and you'll find two large cabinets on each interior side. One of the sides can support a bunk bed where you can sleep an extra soul.
I know most of you are interested in kitchen utilities, and understandably so. The 960's kitchen has a three-burner stove top, a microwave, and an oven, which you won't find on many campers, especially this size. There are some extra storage spaces in the form of drawers and cabinets and a small pantry. The countertop provides a decent amount of space, and there's enough room in the sink for you to forget dishes in there. A nice feature is a small built-in garbage can in a slide-out drawer.
Next up, we have the bedroom, which you can reach only after climbing a small step. It's positioned higher up in the front part of the camper, just above the truck bed. Fortunately, there's probably just enough space to go to bed and not hit your head. You'll notice a swing-out TV, a radio, some USB, DC, and AC plugs, and small windows on the side. You'll also spot some additional storage spaces, a wardrobe, and a lovely little skylight above the bed.
good camper, such as a gas heater and water pump, but it lacks basics such as batteries and an inverter, which come as upgrades. Additional options are an electric awning, solar panels, a backup camera, a generator, and others you can spot on the manufacturer's website.
All in all, the Lance 960 Camper is a good addition to your long-bed truck. It has a practical and comfortable layout, but I'm wondering if it's truly worth its price, considering the standard build lacks some essential utilities. Well, that's up to you to decide. I suggest going to your local dealer, checking the 960 out, seeing if it's a good fit for you, and negotiating a good deal. Or even search for a used one if the price is your main problem.
The one I'd like to discuss is the Lance 960, a mid-sized truck camper. This type of home is an easy solution for truck owners, but this specific model doesn't come cheap. Depending on which dealership you get it from, a 2022 Lance 960 can range anywhere from $60,000 (€60,156) to $85,000 (€85,221). Make sure to check what extra features it packs so you can make sure you get the best deal possible.
Keep in mind that the 960 is only compatible with long-bed trucks. It boasts an overall length of 19 feet (5.8 meters) and a width of 96" (244 centimeters), so that's why it needs more space to sit on. It's also pretty heavy, with a wet weight of 3,717 lbs. (1,686 kg), so the more power your truck has, the better. Okay, it'll take a bit of a toll on your vehicle but let me tell you how much it improves your life on the go.
Moving on to the interior - it has a height of 79" (2 meters) and a floor length of 9'11" (3 meters). It's not huge, but it's designed to maximize the space it offers and sleeps three people.
The entrance is through the rear of the camper. A cool detail is the basement door you can find right above the first step, leading to a storage space directly beneath the floor. As soon as you go in, you'll notice a roomy wet bathroom on your left, boasting a dual pane skylight, a toilet with an exterior black tank flush, and a medicine cabinet with a mirror door.
The lounge area has two swivel chairs and a table, but you can choose to upgrade to a theatre seating instead, which comes with two tables and an armrest. Look up, and you'll find two large cabinets on each interior side. One of the sides can support a bunk bed where you can sleep an extra soul.
I know most of you are interested in kitchen utilities, and understandably so. The 960's kitchen has a three-burner stove top, a microwave, and an oven, which you won't find on many campers, especially this size. There are some extra storage spaces in the form of drawers and cabinets and a small pantry. The countertop provides a decent amount of space, and there's enough room in the sink for you to forget dishes in there. A nice feature is a small built-in garbage can in a slide-out drawer.
Next up, we have the bedroom, which you can reach only after climbing a small step. It's positioned higher up in the front part of the camper, just above the truck bed. Fortunately, there's probably just enough space to go to bed and not hit your head. You'll notice a swing-out TV, a radio, some USB, DC, and AC plugs, and small windows on the side. You'll also spot some additional storage spaces, a wardrobe, and a lovely little skylight above the bed.
good camper, such as a gas heater and water pump, but it lacks basics such as batteries and an inverter, which come as upgrades. Additional options are an electric awning, solar panels, a backup camera, a generator, and others you can spot on the manufacturer's website.
All in all, the Lance 960 Camper is a good addition to your long-bed truck. It has a practical and comfortable layout, but I'm wondering if it's truly worth its price, considering the standard build lacks some essential utilities. Well, that's up to you to decide. I suggest going to your local dealer, checking the 960 out, seeing if it's a good fit for you, and negotiating a good deal. Or even search for a used one if the price is your main problem.