Massive Fire in Miami Dolphin's Hard Rock Stadium’s Parking Lot, Rick Ross' Car Is Okay

Miami Dolphins played against the New England Patriots on September 11, but some fans weren’t happy even though the Dolphins won. Because there was a major fire in the parking lot which destroyed a lot of cars. Rick Ross’ car seemed okay, though.
On September 11, Rick Ross hopped on social media to reveal that he attended the Miami Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium. The rapper had rushed to the stadium from a private jet, riding in a black Rolls-Royce Phantom. One perk that Ross has at the stadium is that he owns a dozen parking spaces, available for him for three seasons. And he’s taking advantage of that big time.
But, on the same day, it turns out that a huge fire broke out in the parking lot during the game. The flames destroyed several cars, with outlets reporting that the number is as high as eight vehicles. Several videos online show that the fire engulfed the cars, completely wrecking them.
And what caused this, you may ask? Well, according to eyewitness accounts, someone left a tailgating grill on, next to the cars. Obviously, the owners of the vehicles had no idea what was going on until they returned to the parking lot.
Scott Dellorfano, one of the owners whose cars went up in flames, said his Mercedes-AMG S 63 was completely destroyed, as well as $3k in cash he had in the car. "They said a grill caught on fire, it set off another car that blew up and it took our 5 or 6 cars. That's what the police told me. I got insurance, you call stadium legal people, and then go from there," Dellorfano told NBC Miami.
According to a fire department spokesperson, "firefighters immediately worked to contain and place the fire under control" and there were no reported injuries, but you can't say the same about the cars. So far, Ross hasn’t addressed the fire, but he did share a picture of the Rolls-Royce Phantom in his driveway, as you can see in our gallery. And the car looks intact.
