2004 Mustang SVT Cobra Is a 1/4-Mile Addict, Flaunts Rare Mystichrome Paint

I'm not a big fan of the interior design of the SN-95 Mustangs, but I would jump at the opportunity of owning a Terminator Cobra. There's just something about a supercharged V8 that can even entice someone that's not necessarily into cars. Sure, the fourth-generation Mustangs might not be as classy as the older models, or as competent as the newer ones, but the element of desire is certainly there.

