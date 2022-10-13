Ford Bronco Driveshaft Boot May Crack, Ford Issues Customer Satisfaction Program

A recall in all but name, customer satisfaction program 22B27 concerns Ford Bronco vehicles with build dates ranging from September 23rd, 2020 through September 17th, 2021. It’s not yet known if the customer satisfaction program concerns all vehicles produced in that timeframe or certain configurations depending on the engine, gearbox, and body style.
The notice attached below informs affected owners that “your vehicle’s driveshaft boot may crack under normal driving conditions because of a material used in the front driveshaft boot.” If the boot develops a crack, grease may leak and debris may accumulate in the front driveshaft joint.
The notice further states that affected owners may replace the front driveshaft at no charge until October 12th next year without regard to the vehicle’s mileage. The repair takes roughly an hour, but it’s highly possible for the authorized dealer to hold the vehicle for longer due to scheduling.
Owners who haven’t yet received the notice can simply call their nearest authorized dealer or their retailer of choice to schedule service by mentioning customer satisfaction program 22B27 and vehicle identification number.
Based on the aforementioned timeframe, we’re dealing exclusively with the 2021 model year. Owner letters will be mailed the week of October 24th. Also worthy of note, dealers are required to repair any affected vehicle that arrives at the dealer, whether or not the owner has received a letter.
That said, the Ford Motor Company prepares to start 2023 model year Bronco production on Monday, October 31st. The order bank opened on August 15th. The all-new Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition are listed as late availability at press time, and the Ford Motor Company discontinued two colors (Cyber Orange and Desert Sand) in favor of two new colors (Azure Gray and Robin’s Egg Blue). The white-painted modular hard top is also worthy of highlighting, along with dual tops in either MIC or MOD flavors.
