New Ford Transit Trail Van Features Raptor-Inspired Amber Marker Lights

Coming soon to a dealership near you, the Transit Trail is a sweet-looking van for the #vanlifers according to Dearborn’s best-known export. Ford Pro chief executive officer Ted Cannis promises “from job site to campsite” versatility for this fellow, which is due to arrive for MY23.
The attached teaser clip tells us that “on the road of van life, a few simple lessons can lead to many big adventures.” Whatever that means, the Ford Motor Company has clearly put some effort into the van’s front-end styling.
Raptor-like amber marker lights are located right above the blue oval grille, helping the Trail stand out from other passenger-oriented variants of the Transit. The video below appears to depict the high-roof body style, a bunch of black cladding on the wheel arches, and meaty all-terrain rubber boots.
Although unconfirmed, the Trail is expected with a selection of 3.5-liter V6 engines. The free-breathing version is good for 275 horsepower and 260 pound-foot (353 Nm) of torque, whereas the twin-turbo sixer belts out 310 horsepower and 400 pound-foot (542 Nm). All-wheel drive is most likely a given, more so if you remember that Ford offers a Trail in Europe as well.
European customers are presented with all-terrain tires from Goodyear and 2.0 liters of EcoBlue turbo diesel grunt. Three output choices are currently offered: 128 ponies, 168 ponies, and 182 ponies. Front-wheel drive and a mechanical limited-slip differential are standard in the Old Continent, whereas the mid-range turbo diesel can be specified with all-wheel drive.
The bad news for European customers is that the Trail is a manual-only affair. The North American sibling should come exclusively with a torque-converter automatic, namely the 10R ten-speed introduced back in 2017.
Scheduled to premiere next month, the 2023 Ford Transit Trail for the U.S. market is expected to roll out on November 18th at the L.A. Auto Show.
