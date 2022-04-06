Blue Screen Prompts 2022 Ford Transit Recall

Two months ago, the Ford Motor Company’s so-called Critical Concern Review Group started investigating multiple blue screen reports while in reverse for certain Transits produced with the 360-degree camera system. The investigation concluded that the Image Processing Module B software is unable to reconcile the image with other images when there is a slight change in the rearview camera’s height based on the vehicle’s loading.
When the system isn’t able to reconcile the rearview camera image, the IPMB software displays a blue screen when placed in reverse gear due to a badly written code. The automaker says that software version 16.3 resolves the camera height variation in loaded conditions, a remedy introduced into van production at the Kentucky City Assembly Plant on February 15th.
Ford isn’t aware of reports or warranty claims from the field related to this condition, yet Ford has to fix a grand total of 305 vehicles manufactured from August 3rd, 2021 to February 1st, 2022. As mentioned beforehand, all of these Transits are equipped from the factory with the 360-degree camera system. The image processing module bears part number LC5T-19H423-AU, and as per the Dearborn-based automaker, it’s supplied by Valeo.
Notifications will be sent between April 25th and 29th. The IPMB software will be updated at no cost to the customer, and those customers who paid for the fix prior to this callback are eligible for reimbursement until April 25th. Coincidence? Most likely not, but the automotive industry as a whole has shown time and again that money speaks louder than anything else.
Previously recalled for driveshaft separation, the Transit is available for $36,745 with three roof heights, three body lengths, and two powertrains. The base configuration is the rear-wheel-drive Cargo Van Low Roof Regular Wheelbase Single Rear Wheels. In this flavor, we’re dealing with a 3.5-liter PFDi V6 that pumps out a respectable 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (352 Nm) of torque. The more potent option is the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that develops 310 ponies and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque.
