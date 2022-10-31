Abandoned Peugeot 205 GTi Sleeping Under a Tarp Begs for Total Restoration

When talking about barn finds, we usually think about American classics of the full-size or muscle car variety. But there are just as many European vehicles waiting to be saved around the world. The hot hatchback you see here is one of them.
I'm talking about a Peugeot 205 GTi, one of the most desirable European hatchbacks from the 1980s. Peugeot's beefed-up competitor for Volkswagen Golf GTI, the 205 GTi debuted in 1984 with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder rated at 104 horsepower.
Peugeot upgraded the engine to 114 horses in 1987 but also introduced a larger, 1.9-liter four-banger good for 126 horsepower in 1986. The French company also offered a convertible version of the GTi, called the CTi. The hot hatch was discontinued in 1994.
Back to the 205 GTi in question, it was discovered by barn-find hunter "IMSTOKZE" on a seemingly abandoned property in the United Kingdom. Hidden under a tarp in a brick building, the three-door hatchback hasn't been driven since 2007 according to its window sticker. That's 15 years off the road as of 2022.
But even though it's been sitting for a long time, the Peugeot appears to be in good condition except for the wheels and a few rough spots in the paint. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is still under the hood and it looks like it would fire up with just a bit of work. All told, this 1980s classic is definitely worth saving.
The French hatchback isn't the only gem hidden here: a Ford Focus ST170 is parked next to it. Introduced in late 2001 as a high-performance version of the first-gen Focus, the ST170 featured many race-inspired goodies and a four-cylinder engine tuned by Cosworth to deliver 170 horsepower.
This hatchback is in even better shape than the Peugeot 205 GTi, despite not being protected by a tarp. And according to our host, the story goes that this Focus was stashed away while still new. It might not be true, but the interior appears to be in pristine condition save for a bit of dust.
Finally, there's also a 1990s Honda Integra Type R hidden in a different building. Sitting on a lift, the Japanese coupe was most likely abandoned while it was getting some race-inspired modifications. Hit the play button below to check them all out. And once you do, let me know which car would you save and why.
Peugeot upgraded the engine to 114 horses in 1987 but also introduced a larger, 1.9-liter four-banger good for 126 horsepower in 1986. The French company also offered a convertible version of the GTi, called the CTi. The hot hatch was discontinued in 1994.
Back to the 205 GTi in question, it was discovered by barn-find hunter "IMSTOKZE" on a seemingly abandoned property in the United Kingdom. Hidden under a tarp in a brick building, the three-door hatchback hasn't been driven since 2007 according to its window sticker. That's 15 years off the road as of 2022.
But even though it's been sitting for a long time, the Peugeot appears to be in good condition except for the wheels and a few rough spots in the paint. The 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is still under the hood and it looks like it would fire up with just a bit of work. All told, this 1980s classic is definitely worth saving.
The French hatchback isn't the only gem hidden here: a Ford Focus ST170 is parked next to it. Introduced in late 2001 as a high-performance version of the first-gen Focus, the ST170 featured many race-inspired goodies and a four-cylinder engine tuned by Cosworth to deliver 170 horsepower.
This hatchback is in even better shape than the Peugeot 205 GTi, despite not being protected by a tarp. And according to our host, the story goes that this Focus was stashed away while still new. It might not be true, but the interior appears to be in pristine condition save for a bit of dust.
Finally, there's also a 1990s Honda Integra Type R hidden in a different building. Sitting on a lift, the Japanese coupe was most likely abandoned while it was getting some race-inspired modifications. Hit the play button below to check them all out. And once you do, let me know which car would you save and why.