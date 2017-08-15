Milltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You Nostalgia

Many people say that the Peugeot 205 GTi is the best hot hatch of all time. We don't know about that, but it's certainly a highlight of its era regarding driver enjoyment.

You can't buy an original mint exhaust for this car, but Milltek Classic offers an array of muffler for this and other European icons, such as the



This is a labor of love. Milltek bought their own 1.9-liter 208 GTi back in 2014 and did everything it could to bring the Gallic hatchback back to mint condition. Sourcing all the trim pieces must have been hard.



But now that it's fully restored, the 205 is free to flaunt its new stainless steel system and also show the benefits of the upgrades. These include increased resilience to the weather, lighter weight compared to the original, better sound and design.



However, Milltek Classic always tries to keep the aesthetics within the realms of what would have been fitted to the car when it left the factory. That's why this look is called "OEM+."



The construction is pretty straightforward - just a downpipe from the engine, a muffler (no catalytic converter) and the trim piece at the end. Installation is equally simple.



The 205 GTI really owes its existence to a diesel engine. Peugeot made one for the 405 and wanted to install one in the smaller hatchback. Unfortunately, it didn't really fit, but it meant that the car had a wide engine bay. Peugeot Sport developed an aluminum 1.6-liter mill, and it's this unit that eventually powered the hero car. Later, a 1.9-liter with about 15 horsepower more was introduced.



