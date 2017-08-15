autoevolution

Milltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You Nostalgia

15 Aug 2017, 12:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Many people say that the Peugeot 205 GTi is the best hot hatch of all time. We don't know about that, but it's certainly a highlight of its era regarding driver enjoyment.
6 photos
Milltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You NostalgiaMilltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You NostalgiaMilltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You NostalgiaMilltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You NostalgiaMilltek Classic Custom Exhaust for Peugeot 205 GTi Will Give You Nostalgia
Keeping one on the road and in perfect condition is a difficult task. However, a few tasteful mods can be made without ruining its value, like adding the right aftermarket exhaust.

You can't buy an original mint exhaust for this car, but Milltek Classic offers an array of muffler for this and other European icons, such as the Audi Ur Quattro, the VW Corrado VR6, several versions of the early Golf GTI and the E36 BMW 325i, 328i or M3.

This is a labor of love. Milltek bought their own 1.9-liter 208 GTi back in 2014 and did everything it could to bring the Gallic hatchback back to mint condition. Sourcing all the trim pieces must have been hard.

But now that it's fully restored, the 205 is free to flaunt its new stainless steel system and also show the benefits of the upgrades. These include increased resilience to the weather, lighter weight compared to the original, better sound and design.

However, Milltek Classic always tries to keep the aesthetics within the realms of what would have been fitted to the car when it left the factory. That's why this look is called "OEM+."

The construction is pretty straightforward - just a downpipe from the engine, a muffler (no catalytic converter) and the trim piece at the end. Installation is equally simple.

The 205 GTI really owes its existence to a diesel engine. Peugeot made one for the 405 and wanted to install one in the smaller hatchback. Unfortunately, it didn't really fit, but it meant that the car had a wide engine bay. Peugeot Sport developed an aluminum 1.6-liter mill, and it's this unit that eventually powered the hero car. Later, a 1.9-liter with about 15 horsepower more was introduced.

Milltek exhaust Peugeot 205 GTI Peugeot
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed