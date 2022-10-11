Peugeot 205 GTi Returns From the Dead With an Electric Twist, and a CGI One

Besides the crossover frenzy, and the electric revolution, certain carmakers have brought back names that were long gone from their lineups. Others are only dipping their fingers into this ‘new’ game, whereas the rest don’t appear to be interested in taking a similar approach.
That is a pity, as we would have loved to see modern takes on classic nameplates, and the Peugeot 205 GTi is just one of them. But why mention the iconic French hot hatch, out of a whole bunch of models that deserve to be resurrected? Because it has just been rendered into reality.
Lars_o_saeltzer on Instagram is behind the digital take on a hypothetical modern-day Peugeot 205 GTi, which has a very new Renault 5-ish flair. But that’s not a surprise, as it has been imagined as a rival to its likes, with a slightly bigger overall footprint compared to its predecessor and a rather boxy styling that is probably not that aerodynamic.
In a side-by-side comparison with the real Peugeot 205 GTi provided by the rendering artist, the changes are more visible. There are new LED headlights that are much smaller, a similar grille with a closed-off design, more aggressive bumper with sharp chin spoiler attached to it, and boxy hood adorned by the ‘205’ logo, right above the lion badge.
Unless that’s an intricate design for a panoramic glass roof, we are looking at a solar panel above the passenger compartment. The car has a three-door design and perhaps seating for four inside, and rides on a pair of big wheels that don’t look that exciting compared to the original offering in this writer’s perspective anyway. The whole digital project was painted red, and it is contrasted by a few black accents. And since it is a modern-day proposal, it hides electric power beneath those sexy body panels.
