1969 Dodge Charger Sitting for 20 Years Begs for Full Restoration and a Good Bath

Dodge Charger was, is, and will definitely continue to be one of the most sought-after classic cars out there, not only in the world of collectors but also as far as restorers are concerned.
A solid Charger, however, is rather difficult to find, especially when the buyer is particularly interested in the original magic, including here the factory-fitted engine.
Of course, it’s hard to find a Charger that still has the full package, and when such a surprising example shows up, it costs more than most people would be willing to spend on it.
A 1969 Charger that was recently posted on eBay, however, looks to be as intriguing as it is mysterious. Seller kaot5472 says the car spent no more, no less than 20 years in storage, but overall, it still appears to be an intriguing project with very solid metal.
Obviously, it doesn’t come in mint condition, but it’s far from a rust bucket condition anyway. And at first glance, it seems to tick all the right boxes for a potential restoration.
A 383 (6.2-liter) V8 is still there, but on the other hand, we know nothing about it. This means it’s hard to tell just how much work the car is going to need in the engine department, so an in-person inspection is more than recommended.
Otherwise, what this Charger is going to need is a good bath. The interior, in particular, looks kind of dirty, so before determining what you should save and what you shouldn’t, just make sure you clean everything thoroughly.
Born as a high-optioned model with power steering, power brakes, leather interior, and air conditioning, this Charger could end up becoming quite a genuine head-turning machine with the right restoration. The bidding starts at $5,000, but of course, a reserve is also in place.
Of course, it’s hard to find a Charger that still has the full package, and when such a surprising example shows up, it costs more than most people would be willing to spend on it.
A 1969 Charger that was recently posted on eBay, however, looks to be as intriguing as it is mysterious. Seller kaot5472 says the car spent no more, no less than 20 years in storage, but overall, it still appears to be an intriguing project with very solid metal.
Obviously, it doesn’t come in mint condition, but it’s far from a rust bucket condition anyway. And at first glance, it seems to tick all the right boxes for a potential restoration.
A 383 (6.2-liter) V8 is still there, but on the other hand, we know nothing about it. This means it’s hard to tell just how much work the car is going to need in the engine department, so an in-person inspection is more than recommended.
Otherwise, what this Charger is going to need is a good bath. The interior, in particular, looks kind of dirty, so before determining what you should save and what you shouldn’t, just make sure you clean everything thoroughly.
Born as a high-optioned model with power steering, power brakes, leather interior, and air conditioning, this Charger could end up becoming quite a genuine head-turning machine with the right restoration. The bidding starts at $5,000, but of course, a reserve is also in place.