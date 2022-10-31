The ID. Buzz Might Be the Most Successful Volkswagen Model Sold on the U.S. Market

Despite being one of the biggest carmakers in the world, Volkswagen never quite figured out the U.S. market. Its most successful model in North America was the first-generation Type 2, which was just a happy conjuncture. Things are about to change, though, as the ID. Buzz seems like a strong proposition.
The ID. range of electric vehicles has put Volkswagen in the top position in European EV sales and is fairly successful across the Ocean too. The German carmakers started ID.4 production at its American plant in Chattanooga, indicating that the electric crossover has a bright future in the U.S. But it’s the ID. Buzz electric van that is set to take America by storm, a nod to the successful Type 2 Bus that spearheaded the hippie movement seven decades ago.
Sadly, the ID. Buzz will not be available to U.S. customers until 2024, but the Europeans have already placed their orders. According to Volkswagen, 20,000 orders have been received so far. Impressively, these people have ordered the ID. Buzz without even seeing the electric van in real life. Volkswagen expects the numbers to surge once the ID. Buzz arrives at dealerships.
“Even before the launch at our dealerships, since the start of advance sales, we’ve already been able to sell more than 20,000 ID. Buzz,” said Lars Krause, Brand Management Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “With their availability in the showrooms, we are now expecting a further surge in demand.”
Volkswagen intends to build 15,000 units at its Hanover plant in Germany by the end of the year. The production will then gradually ramp up to 130,000 units per year, although a time frame has yet to be given. If the sales numbers in Europe are any indication of the van’s success, the ID. Buzz might prove the most successful Volkswagen model in the U.S. by a margin. The only question is, can Volkswagen build them fast enough to satisfy the demand?
