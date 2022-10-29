Man Owns Rare Collection of 80s and 90s Cars in Scattered Rustic Barns in Nottinghamshire

There are two types of car collectors. Those that spend a lot of time restoring rare old classics to preserve them in fancy collection sort-of-museums, and those that collect cars for the sole purpose of sucking every inch of their glorious driving experience. The latter doesn’t get as much respect – but if you ask me, what good is a car if you can’t drive it?
Johnny Smith of The Late Brake Show stumbled upon a different kind of barn find in Nottinghamshire. It was more of a Car Cave episode than his regular Barn Find series.
Mark Holland lives the life most car enthusiasts dream of. He’s tucked away from the rat race city life in the countryside with a bunch of 80s and 90s retro cars anyone would die to take for a spin on the twisty roads.
We are not talking about three or four classic cars but more than twenty hot hatches and retro cars stored within rented rustic farm barns.
His daily driver is a Volkswagen T5 Van. The only other car he keeps in his home garage is a 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4.
In his first rented barn, he’s stored a 1989 Renault 5 GT Turbo, a Peugeot 205 GTi (he’s owned 14 of these), a 2003 MGF, a 1996 VW Corrado VR6 VSR (1 of 500), a 2003 Mini Cooper JCW, and a 2010 Renault Twingo RS133 Cup.
The next barn is a Panda haven with a collection of retro Panda cars, including a 1991 Fiat Panda 4X4 Sisley, a 1996 Fiat Cinquecento Sporting, 2001 Fiat Seicento Sporting, and a 1990 Italia 90 Fiat Panda. A section in this barn has a couple of cars in restoration, including an MG Metro and Peugeot 205 SDTD Edition. There’s also a Mini Mary Quant.
Renault Clio Williams, 1995 Subaru Impreza STI Type UK, 1995 Lancia Delta Integrale EVO 2, 1984 Fiat Strada Abarth 130TC, and a 1989 Lancia Beta Volumex Stratton Edition.
“First car was a Fiat Superstrada 1.5, wanted the Abarth, couldn’t afford the insurance or the car, and sort of now got back to some of the cars I had in the 80s and 90s when I was younger and then some which I aspired to and now I can insure,” Mark revealed about his journey buying his collection.
Mark truly has an epic collection of cars. And as much as we’d love to get into the details of each vehicle and the stories behind them, we recommend watching the conversation behind this incredible collection in the video below.
Mark Holland lives the life most car enthusiasts dream of. He’s tucked away from the rat race city life in the countryside with a bunch of 80s and 90s retro cars anyone would die to take for a spin on the twisty roads.
We are not talking about three or four classic cars but more than twenty hot hatches and retro cars stored within rented rustic farm barns.
His daily driver is a Volkswagen T5 Van. The only other car he keeps in his home garage is a 2016 Porsche Cayman GT4.
In his first rented barn, he’s stored a 1989 Renault 5 GT Turbo, a Peugeot 205 GTi (he’s owned 14 of these), a 2003 MGF, a 1996 VW Corrado VR6 VSR (1 of 500), a 2003 Mini Cooper JCW, and a 2010 Renault Twingo RS133 Cup.
The next barn is a Panda haven with a collection of retro Panda cars, including a 1991 Fiat Panda 4X4 Sisley, a 1996 Fiat Cinquecento Sporting, 2001 Fiat Seicento Sporting, and a 1990 Italia 90 Fiat Panda. A section in this barn has a couple of cars in restoration, including an MG Metro and Peugeot 205 SDTD Edition. There’s also a Mini Mary Quant.
Renault Clio Williams, 1995 Subaru Impreza STI Type UK, 1995 Lancia Delta Integrale EVO 2, 1984 Fiat Strada Abarth 130TC, and a 1989 Lancia Beta Volumex Stratton Edition.
“First car was a Fiat Superstrada 1.5, wanted the Abarth, couldn’t afford the insurance or the car, and sort of now got back to some of the cars I had in the 80s and 90s when I was younger and then some which I aspired to and now I can insure,” Mark revealed about his journey buying his collection.
Mark truly has an epic collection of cars. And as much as we’d love to get into the details of each vehicle and the stories behind them, we recommend watching the conversation behind this incredible collection in the video below.