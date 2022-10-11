autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

Vladimir Putin Adds to His Fleet of Luxury Toys: A Tractor That He Got as Birthday Gift

Home > News > Politicians
11 Oct 2022, 09:07 UTC ·
What kind of a present do you get the man who has it all? If that man also happens to be the most hated politic figure in the world right now, with a reported net worth of $70 billion, the answer is a tractor.
Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday presents included a gift certificate for a Belarusian tractor 6 photos
Ukrainian Farmer tractor towing submarineUkrainian Farmer tractor towing SoyuzUkrainian Farmer tractor towing aircraft carrierUkrainian Farmer tractor towing MiGUkrainian Farmer tractor towing Red Square landmark
Well, a tractor and melons, according to the BBC. These were just two of the gifts Russian President Vladimir Putin received from his allies on Friday, as he celebrated his 70th birthday. The tractor was a present from Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, while the melons came from Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

This could be a scene from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Dictator mockumentary, but it is real life. When you have to buy presents for someone who has everything and the money to get even more, a symbolic gesture will do just fine. The tractor was just that, since it’s made entirely in Belarus. No word yet on what the melons might signify.

On his visit to St. Petersburg, Lukashenko brought with him a gift certificate for a tractor from the Minsk Tractor Works, the media outlet reports. Putin, like many other absolute rulers before him, likes to keep up appearances of one of the people, and this means he’s often seen around farm equipment, even driving tractors whenever he can.

Reports online say that Lukashenko bought Putin the exact model he owns and personally uses in his gardens, apparently a Belarus Tractor 1523.3. Either way, presenting him with a homemade product, Lukashenko is showing further allegiance to Putin – which, in the current context, might be more valuable to him than getting him a $600 million megayacht for a present.

No details are available on Putin’s reaction upon receiving the present, or his plans to claim the gift certificate. But the gift itself begs the question: what can it tow? Because there is a certain degree of irony in giving Putin a tractor, when the mighty Ukrainian tractor became the unsung hero of resistance in the early weeks of the war.



Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show the mighty Ukrainian tractor and the kind of things it can tow.

Vladimir Putin tractor car collection politics Russia Ukraine farm equipment
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories