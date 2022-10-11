Vladimir Putin Adds to His Fleet of Luxury Toys: A Tractor That He Got as Birthday Gift

What kind of a present do you get the man who has it all? If that man also happens to be the most hated politic figure in the world right now, with a reported net worth of $70 billion, the answer is a tractor.
Well, a tractor and melons, according to the BBC. These were just two of the gifts Russian President Vladimir Putin received from his allies on Friday, as he celebrated his 70th birthday. The tractor was a present from Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, while the melons came from Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.
This could be a scene from Sacha Baron Cohen’s Dictator mockumentary, but it is real life. When you have to buy presents for someone who has everything and the money to get even more, a symbolic gesture will do just fine. The tractor was just that, since it’s made entirely in Belarus. No word yet on what the melons might signify.
On his visit to St. Petersburg, Lukashenko brought with him a gift certificate for a tractor from the Minsk Tractor Works, the media outlet reports. Putin, like many other absolute rulers before him, likes to keep up appearances of one of the people, and this means he’s often seen around farm equipment, even driving tractors whenever he can.
Reports online say that Lukashenko bought Putin the exact model he owns and personally uses in his gardens, apparently a Belarus Tractor 1523.3. Either way, presenting him with a homemade product, Lukashenko is showing further allegiance to Putin – which, in the current context, might be more valuable to him than getting him a $600 million megayacht for a present.
No details are available on Putin’s reaction upon receiving the present, or his plans to claim the gift certificate. But the gift itself begs the question: what can it tow? Because there is a certain degree of irony in giving Putin a tractor, when the mighty Ukrainian tractor became the unsung hero of resistance in the early weeks of the war.
The President of Tajikistan apparently gave President Putin two pyramids of melons ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/ogvnHmzFpn— Will Vernon (@BBCWillVernon) October 7, 2022