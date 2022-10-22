This Underground Car Garage Is a Man Cave for the Petrolheads

One of the most common discussions that take place between car enthusiasts is about each other’s dream garages. However, that usually refers to what cars they would like to own and is followed by an unending enumeration of vehicles from all parties involved. Every petrolhead knows how hard it is to decide with so many great cars to choose from.
This leads to the fact that nobody ever really gives too much thought to how they would store or present the cars in their daydreams. Well, people who do actually have amazing car collections seem to have the issue sorted out, and this underground garage serves as the perfect example.
Even before getting inside, we are greeted by two separate lifts that can take the cars out of their home and onto the driveway, ready to be enjoyed. Heading into the garage, we find a large and perfectly illuminated white room. This houses not only a Porsche 918 Spyder with the Weissach package but also a McLaren P1 signed by Jenson Button, both of them rare and part of any enthusiast’s dreams.
However, there is another room that makes the previous one look rudimentary. A narrow stairway leads into what looks more like a museum rather than a garage. The room is organized on two levels and everything is separated by glass, allowing a uniquely amazing view.
And the cars stored here absolutely deserve it. A Lamborghini Aventador SV is the most common among them, overshadowed by a Porsche Carrera GT placed right next to it and the Porsche 911R above. Following the Porsche theme, a 911 GT2 RS sits face-to-face with a McLaren 675LT Spyder Carbon Edition.
Still, the highlight of this garage is neither German nor British in origin. Of course, the Italians take the crown, with a Ferrari F430 Scuderia 16M being the jewel here. Only 499 units of this beauty have been built, and the car has a special meaning, celebrating Ferrari’s 16th World Championship in Formula 1.
This entire garage is a museum-quality man cave for the ultimate car enthusiast. From the lighting and the white background that allows you to take in all the details to the amazing cars stored here, seeing it is a breathtaking experience.
