Meet Porsche 911 GT2 RS' Relentless 1,018 HP Evil Twin, Clocks 196 MPH on the Autobahn

In the world of fast cars, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS needs no introduction. Simply put, it's what happens when you put together a lightweight performance car with a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter flat-six. But this Porsche by Friedrich Performance Manufaktur needs a sit-down introduction class. It has cultivated internals with more driving power. up to 1,018 HP. It's a beast on German roads.
The Porsche 911GT2 RS is at the top of the performance list, carrying a 911 nameplate straight from the assembly line. Its iconic vented exterior and conspicuous wing make it possible to single it out as one of Porsche's most highly powered 911 production cars.
Under its belt are track records from Nürburgring and Road America. FPM (Friedrich Performance Manufaktur) felt the Porsche 911 GT2 RS could do more and slapped it with bigger turbos, intercoolers, and intakes to drive up the power from 700 HP to 1,018 HP. With that shot of venom, it makes a throaty rumble and attacks relentlessly like a wild dog.
While developing the GT2 RS, Porsche was looking to have a lightweight weapon - and that they did. Part of the roof is magnesium, with many carbon fiber parts making up the hood, the rear, and so much more. The side and rear windows are polycarbonate, while the exhaust is made from titanium.
Everything Porsche put together was to make the GT2 RS as light as possible. Due to that, it weighs only 1,470 kgs. Combined with the original 700 HP, this Porsche can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration in 2.7-seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph.
FPM took the 911 GT2 RS and made an evil twin with 300 HP more thrust, enough to chase a GT3, catch it and pass it in one lap.
Behind the wheel, the Friedrich Performance Manufaktur 911 GT2 RS is such a joy. It's a pure-bred track machine with an addictive exhaust note.
In contrast to the stock version, the FPM Porsche comes with a slightly extended carbon fiber front splitter. It also has some beautiful frames just before the radiator inlet hugging the LEDs. There are also extra side fins right in front of the fender wells that push air upwards, creating downforce.
Friedrich Performance Manufaktur changed the entire rear bumper, including the diffuser, to a carbon fiber alternative. It looks sharper and more aggressive than the stock option.
The German tuner didn't get 1,018 Hp on this GT2 RS by chance. They also swapped the exhaust system and did a tune on the ECU. They upgraded the air, water, oil coolers, and intake system for that free-breathing feeling.
FPM is not sure about the top speed on this car, but they are sure it's north of 211 (unverified top speed of 236 mph). They take it out on the Autobahn, and it clocks 196 mph.
