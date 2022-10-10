This Arkansan Estate Might Be a Car Enthusiast's Dream, Comes With a Private Racetrack

What better and safer way to enjoy your cars than having your private racetrack? This estate might be the dream home for a car enthusiast, although you'll have to pay quite a hefty price for it.
Close to Fayetteville, Arkansas, you'll find a 393-acre (159 ha) property with a 7,764 square feet (721 square meters) house. Even though it has a multitude of amenities, its main attraction is the custom-built 1.2-mile (1.93 km) asphalt track.
Before I tell you more about it, let me present the rest of the property. The house is relatively new, as it was built in 2016. A total of 18 rooms lie inside, including five bedrooms and six bathrooms. You'll also find two full kitchens, a private theater, a game room, and a gym. It's powered by the largest privately owned solar complex in Northwest Arkansas, with more than 900 solar panels. Moreover, there are 4,125 square feet (383 square meters) of patio space and even 1.6 miles (2.6 km) of White River frontage.
If that's not enough for you, worry not; there's a separate 606 square feet (56 square meters) guest house far away from the track and the main home, so privacy is ensured. Moreover, various other shop buildings add up to 30k square feet (2,787 square meters). That means you have plenty of space to store your cars and work on them, as one of the buildings seems to be dedicated to this sort of activity.
So, here's the exciting bit – as soon as you enter the property, you'll see a massive, checkered flag silo, indicating what lies beyond. Continue straight, and after driving through a curvy path, you'll see the shop buildings dead ahead. The track then takes a hard left and directs you toward the main home, which will be on your left. If you were to drive right past it, you'd discover some other straight portions and two rounder left turns. Eventually, you'll be led back to the start of the track, but only after passing back-to-back hairpin curves.
Of course, if you were to own this property, you could start and finish the oval track wherever you like and go either way on it. It's safe to say that it's long enough for you to gain some speed and go at it and have lots of fun doing so. There's enough space to develop it further, provided you can afford it.
By now, you're probably wondering how much this all costs. This property can be yours for an exorbitant $6.7 million (€6.9 million), so that's $863 (€888) per square foot. Besides being a car enthusiast's heaven, the estate is fully equipped, isn't that far from Fayetteville, and the sky's the limit regarding what you could make out of it.
Before I tell you more about it, let me present the rest of the property. The house is relatively new, as it was built in 2016. A total of 18 rooms lie inside, including five bedrooms and six bathrooms. You'll also find two full kitchens, a private theater, a game room, and a gym. It's powered by the largest privately owned solar complex in Northwest Arkansas, with more than 900 solar panels. Moreover, there are 4,125 square feet (383 square meters) of patio space and even 1.6 miles (2.6 km) of White River frontage.
If that's not enough for you, worry not; there's a separate 606 square feet (56 square meters) guest house far away from the track and the main home, so privacy is ensured. Moreover, various other shop buildings add up to 30k square feet (2,787 square meters). That means you have plenty of space to store your cars and work on them, as one of the buildings seems to be dedicated to this sort of activity.
So, here's the exciting bit – as soon as you enter the property, you'll see a massive, checkered flag silo, indicating what lies beyond. Continue straight, and after driving through a curvy path, you'll see the shop buildings dead ahead. The track then takes a hard left and directs you toward the main home, which will be on your left. If you were to drive right past it, you'd discover some other straight portions and two rounder left turns. Eventually, you'll be led back to the start of the track, but only after passing back-to-back hairpin curves.
Of course, if you were to own this property, you could start and finish the oval track wherever you like and go either way on it. It's safe to say that it's long enough for you to gain some speed and go at it and have lots of fun doing so. There's enough space to develop it further, provided you can afford it.
By now, you're probably wondering how much this all costs. This property can be yours for an exorbitant $6.7 million (€6.9 million), so that's $863 (€888) per square foot. Besides being a car enthusiast's heaven, the estate is fully equipped, isn't that far from Fayetteville, and the sky's the limit regarding what you could make out of it.