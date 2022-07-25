Race Track Abandoned for 50 Years Is Now a Secret Place in the Woods

More on this:

1 1954 GMC COE Truck Gets First Wash in 50 Years, Old Inline-Six Refuses to Die

2 Farmhouse Abandoned for 50 Years Has a 1969 Pontiac Firebird Stuck in the Barn

3 1934 Ford Abandoned for 50 Years Gets Second Chance, Still in One Piece

4 Car Graveyard Hidden From Civilization Is Home to a Few Unexpected Gems

5 1954 Chrysler New Yorker Spent 38 Years in the Woods, Original HEMI Still Under the Hood