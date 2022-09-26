$2.2 Million Luxury Estate Is Meant to Be a Sailing Yacht Owner’s Dream Home

The owner of several precious cars would obviously want a home with a fancy garage to accommodate them. The same goes for millionaires who are more inclined towards water fun. This luxury property in Sarasota, Florida, doesn’t just feel like living onboard a superyacht, but it also has plenty of space for docking a sailing yacht and other fun toys.
The most popular superyachts are often described as “floating mansions,” but homes that feel like superyachts are equally desirable. This means a seamless connection between the outdoors and the indoors, stunning views of the water, and plenty of water fun. This 2,534-square foot (235 square meters) estate in Sarasota seems to tick all the boxes.
It immediately stands out as a tropical heaven thanks to a gorgeous outdoors entertaining area, surrounded by an abundant tropical landscape. This is where you’ll find a saltwater swimming pool and a well-equipped outdoor kitchen. But the best part of this tropical spot is that it’s overlooking the dock.
The 60-foot (18 meters) dock features new decking from the reputable Trex brand, and is fitted with water and electricity systems. If the owner happens to own a boat (and he or she should), there’s a 13,000-pound (5,896 kg) boat lift ready to secure it above the water. This type of device is a common sight at private docks, but this one features new poles, and is joined by a jet ski lift, for even more water fun.
Plus, a recently rebuilt seawall covering 110 feet (33.5 meters) keeps this waterfront estate protected from potential erosion and flooding.
The house itself dates from the ‘70s, and was originally designed by Ruth Richmond. Hidden at the end of a cul de sac, it shows of interesting craftsmanship and a generous open-space living area. Custom kitchen cabinets, a piano, and a dining area that’s big enough for at least 12 guests are just some of its highlights.
Listed for $2.29 million, this Sarasota tropical haven is waiting for a new owner to “park” his or her boat in front. For more details, check out Patch.
