Simple Silo Living Deemed Possible With This Impressive and Unique Makeover

Stella van Beers managed to successfully implement such a project.
This silo in which she invested a lot of time and effort became a truly livable place, one which you can call cozy and welcoming. Being a graduate of the Design Academy Eindhoven, van Beers completely transformed a former grain silo in a two-story minimalist house dubbed as a micro-house. It has a bedroom and a living area plus some interesting addons.
The silo doesn`t even touch the ground and it stands on just six small pillars, which are enough to keep it still even when it gets pretty windy. The structural side of things has been easy to manage because for it to be safe all it was needed was a bit of concrete. The balance is kept by putting a lot of the weight just right at the bottom.Find space in anything
Netherlands is not a massive country like the USA, Canada or Australia, so van Beers had some background on how to live in a decently sized space without being too close to your neighbors. She got the raw construction for free from a farmer who liked her idea. He thought it was impossible at first, but the woman put a lot of effort into it and transformed the silo into a home.
She painted the whole thing in light green, so it won`t get too hot inside during the summer, added windows and an eco-friendly ventilation system that doesn`t need energy to function properly.
micro-house also has a maximum height of 7 m (23 ft), and a lookout point up top with a transparent hatch. Accessing it is simple. The stairs take you into the living room first and then you can climb to the bedroom, where you will find a 2 x 1.2 m (6.5 x 4 ft) bed. There are no safety rails yet, so you must be careful when using it. If you have guests in this micro-house, there is also a porch at the first floor. It`s not that safe to stand with more than two people there, but in this microhouse you shouldn`t invite more than one guest, as it can get too intimate.
Unfortunately, there is no bathroom, electricity, or proper insulation so the silo isn`t meant for permanent living. It can serve as a proper hiker`s cabin, though. One thing is for sure: this silo living getting trendy means it will help with saving structures that otherwise might have ended up as abandoned.It has promise
The micro-house even respects de Dutch law, which states that a hiker`s cabin can be occupied for multiple days at a time with no worries.
Moreover, it can be easily moved to find itself in support of other popular routes for adventurers. That means winters and summers won`t be an issue, as long as there is a vehicle ready to get them on they way. We can see it be used even by those off-road afficionados who need a temporary shelter in their adventures.
This is impressive. Nonetheless, a real house must have more than just a roof for a comfortable living. In this day and age, hygiene, Internet, and electricity are extremely important. Still, silo living is a great start for a new way of giving things a new and maybe even enhanced purpose.
