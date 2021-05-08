Walnut Micro-House Throws Away Any Classic Notions of a Mobile Home

Lately, RV and other mobile homes have been getting a lot of attention. One manufacturer decided to do things a bit differently and took the whole mobile home game one step further.
Minimaliste Houses is a team of Canadians that just so happen to build micro-homes capable of withstanding all four frigid seasons of their country’s weather. Naturally, any structure that can be a full-blown home and keep you alive in the backwoods of Canada, is built to a certain standard. Oh, how silly of me, I nearly forgot the best part. They’re completely mobile!
Now that everyone is on the same page, time for you to get a taste of a micro-house, as Minimaliste likes to call them, named Walnut, aka, Le Noyer. Why this model? Honestly, it just has a certain something about it.
Enough said.
The exterior of the home is more or less basic. A blend of charcoal-colored steel and Eastern Cedar sidings with a stained brown look is as close to a home as you can get. Large windows allow for natural light to enter the interior. The sloped roof acts to offer a more dynamic look but also affects the bedroom inside.
Speaking of bedroom, time to hop on inside this behemoth. Honestly, the interior is what made me fall in love with this home. To access the sleeping area, you’ll have to take a few steps up to the mezzanine. Hm, how to best describe how this space looks and feels... I got it! Home!
without any problems whatsoever. Just don’t fall off the platform.
Down below, you’ll be able to relax on a two-person couch and watch some TV, drink a cup of coffee or tea, or even read a book off to the side on the lounge chair and coffee table. A massive AC and heating unit sits above a large window.
One of my favorite places in any type of home is the kitchen. The Walnut features a minimalist yet very well-equipped kitchen. Everything from residential-sized fridge to sink, countertop, and cooktop, are custom work. Massive amounts of storage space are located all around the area and even under the steps to the living room.
The entire home includes a 331 sqft (30.75 sqm) surface area and is suitable for up to four guests. But here’s something that kind of caught me off-guard, the price. This model, if you ever feel like stepping up your mobile home game, is only going to run you $132,000, Canadian, roughly $108,770 at current exchange rates.
The most important feature you’ll receive when working with Minimaliste is customization. Each micro-house this team builds is 100% customizable to your taste and style, within functioning limits of course.
Personally, I've found a wonderful option to consider in case I ever get the brass and move on out of classic living spaces.
