Oppidum L’Heritage Is a Bunker Unlike Any Other, With a Massive Car Garage and Pool

A “secure contemporary fortified underground residence,” is how Oppidum describes L’Héritage, the new type of bunker introduced this past summer, designed by architect Marc Prigent. “The world’s most luxurious and secure residence:” a very secure, tech-heavy and ultra-luxurious underground residence that can be anything you want it to be, with the sole condition being that you can afford it. It’s a mansion buried underground, in fewer words.
We live in dangerous times, whether it’s for the financial insecurity, the still-ongoing health crisis, the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions between Russia and the rest of the world, and rising problems on the local front, from high unemployment, to rising drug use and homelessness. And these are just some of the most pressing current issues, if you think about it.
So, yes, we live in troubled times, and maybe planning for the worst isn’t such a strange idea. If you’re among the one-percenters, you will not want to plan for the worst without considering an alternative that includes safeguarding your most prized earthly possessions: a place where you can take your family and your physical assets to protect them. You might go into the afterlife naked and without these possessions, but there’s no point in facing the end of the world without them. Not if Oppidum can help.
luxury bunkers, is not new. This niche of market has actually grown over the past few years, so we’re now talking about actual premium real estate offers, which aim to replicate a slice of the privileged life up on the surface. But even by these high standards, L’Héritage stands out: it’s practically a full-blown mansion buried into the ground and protected with the highest kind of security you can think of.
Each bunker is customizable, Oppidum says, from the layout to the finishes and the guest capacity. The only constant is in the security measures used, which ensure that only the owner and close family members will be granted access inside – otherwise, what’s the point? These measures include, but are not limited to custom-made blast doors and multi-biometric readers that simultaneously scan the face, iris, palm and fingerprints.
Since this is an end-of-days bunker, air filtration, water tanks and filtration, battery banks, food and fuel supplies, and the ability to go off-grid for extended periods of time will be included. As we all know, the bigger a home, the higher the consumption of resources, and with a living surface of over 10,000 square feet (929 square meters), one can only imagine how much of these will be needed on a daily basis. Oppidum makes sure you don't have to think about that, with one such bunker.
Among the features offered for customization is a ginormous underground garage, or what Oppidum calls a parc fermé. This is where car collectors could take their precious collectibles in a worst-case scenario, but its functionality is apparent in everyday life as well.
Depending on your lifestyle on the surface, L’Héritage could be specced with every amenity you already have in your home: a wine cellar, an art gallery, a spa area with an underground pool, a formal dining, a conference room, a playground for the kids, you name it. Bunkers are functional first and foremost, and L’Héritage doesn’t sacrifice functionality for luxury, because all these amenities can still be enjoyed even if the apocalypse hasn’t started yet. In a way, L’Héritage is even more functional than a regular bunker, a “place of serenity and absolute safety for owners and their families.”
Death might be the great equalizer, but the end of the world doesn’t have to be.
