$33.5 Million Snowfall Mansion Is Tailor-Made for the Ultimate Car Guy and James Bond Fan

At least, so hopes developer Matt Alcone of Alcone Ventures. He’s currently in the process of building a house in Park City, Utah, which, once completed, will be one of the most expensive listings in the state, with an asking price of $33.5 million. Once completed, it will also be the closest thing to living like James Bond (or a James Bond villain, your pick), because it’s directly inspired by a manse featured in the iconic movie franchise.
James Bond is and will probably always be considered the height of sophistication. Sure, he might occasionally swap the Martini (shaken not stirred) for a beer, and he might even end up with creases on his custom-tailored suit after a fistfight, but he will always be sophisticated. The fictional spy turned 60 years old this year (the big screen James Bond, not the one in the novels), but he’s as fresh as ever.
He’s also as inspiring as ever. Along the years, companies have made anything from sunglasses to travel suitcases and entire luxury travel experiences based on 007 and his onscreen exploits, and this is just like that – only on a much bigger scale. Developer Matt Alcone of Alcone Ventures is building a mansion inspired by a lair shown in the 2015 film Spectre, and it’s absolutely dramatic, luxurious and, why yes, sophisticated.
the cars and assorted rides a true James Bond fan would own, including ATVs and snowmobiles, or even a helicopter.
Renders available in the gallery show a separate garage for exploring gear, with a garage for at least five cars located under the deck that holds the heated 44-foot (13.4-meter) lap pool. Because this would be no James Bond building if it only replicated the boxy exterior styling of the movie mansion, the pool has a glass bottom that peeks through cutouts in the garage’s roof. Put it differently, you can take turns between admiring the beauties in your garage and the beauties swimming in the pool upstairs.
Alcone tells the WSJ in an older interview that he bought the land in 2020 in two separate transactions, and broke ground on the mansion in November 2021. He’s looking at a late 2023-early 2024 completion date, but the project is already for sale – at $33.5 million, it’s the most expensive listing ever in Deer Valley Resort, as well as one of the most expensive in the state.
The mansion will have four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a bunk room that can sleep up to 11 people, whether children or henchmen (your pick, again). Each room has a private deck or patio, and there’s also an office slash conference room, formal dining room, and an entertainment room for James Bond movie marathons. Other features mentioned include 16 fireplaces, and a fitness center with sauna, steam room and a massage room that opens directly to the pool deck. The surrounding dramatic views and access to several skiing, hiking and biking trails come included in the price.
more masculine – vibe to the place.
Then again, if something is not to your liking, there is the possibility to customize the home. The project is now in development, so changes can still be made by the future owner, the developer explains. After all, we all know that “impossible” is just a matter of being able to pay the right price.
