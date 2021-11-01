Top Gear Counts Down the Best Performance Cars of 2021, Number One Will Surprise You

Picking out the best performance car of 2021 is not an easy task. If it were up to a car forum, you’d have endless answers - for obvious reasons. Car choices are subjective, and in car-enthusiast circles, they are a very controversial and biased topic. Over the last few weeks, Top Gear has chopped off 26 contenders to pick out a winner.
Jack Rick from Top Gear Magazine unleashed the final five; the BMW M3, Ferrari SF90, Hyundai i20N, Porsche 911 GT3, and Peugeot 205 GTi.
There were a few other worthy mentions that did not make the final five but still impressed the team. The Bentley Continental GT Speed, Lamborghini Huracan STO, BRX Hunter, and the Caterham 170R.
Rick started the list with the big guns, the Ferrari SF90. It got the number five slot after a bit of an animated conversation. Most people felt it was a bit complicated on corners, and it felt like the hybrid system located on the front axle wasn’t communicating with the V8 engine.
Next up was the new Porsche 911 GT3. Rick felt it was a definite finalist, as it was such a fantastic car both on the road and on the track. It comes with a double-wishbone front suspension making it more precise on the road but potentially losing its character. He also felt it had much disparity with the old GT3.
The BMW was the third-best car of 2021, according to Top Gear. The M3 would probably have been first was it not for that grille. The M3 is quite a competent car. The chassis and traction are helped by a phenomenal response from the engine.
Second on the list might be an odd choice but genuinely an all-time performance-enthusiast favorite classic. The Peugeot 205 GTi by Tolman Engineering. It’s a delightful car to drive in a world that’s fast-shifting digital.
Surprisingly, the overall winner is the cheapest car in the entire test, the Hyundai i20N. For starters, the Hyundai i20N has the pedigree of the perfect performance car. It’s fast, small, and affordable. Best of all, it delivers!
Compared to the Ford Fiesta ST that only comes with three drive modes, the Hyundai i20N comes with a variety, changeable to literally any parameter you can imagine. According to Rick, it’s something like a baby BMW M3 (without the grille of course).
It comes with astonishing power and an impressive grip. It could do with a little more zing to the engine, but overall, the Hyundai is good enough to be Top Gear’s Speed Week Champion of 2021.
