Christ Harris Talks About the Best Electric Cars to Buy, Tesla Plaid and Yoke

One of the unique pieces of content brought by Chris Harris to Top Gear is the so-called "Fast Review" where he tells you which car is his choice in any particular segment. This week, EVs got their first turn, and they were split into many price groups.
These are brutal, short comments, the kind most automakers would ban if they could. The smaller cars receive the most criticism. He starts with the new Mazda CX-30, a beautifully designed and interestingly laid out EV with a disappointing range. Basically the same is said about the Honda e. A SEAT Mii is present, ugly, affordable but with decent battery capacity for the money.
The pick of this smaller EV segment is apparently the Peugeot 208. The Polestar 2 and Volkswagen ID.3 are described as pretty good, but not quite there yet. Quite a lot of time is spent on the Mustang Mach-E. Do we need to hear that it's not a real Mustang again? Probably not. This leads us to what's apparently the best EV in the world.
"I remain to be persuaded on this one (the Mustang Mach-E), but I don’t on this next car because this is the best electric car on sale all around. The Tesla Model 3—this is the Long Range version. It’s incredibly fast, incredibly clever, it’s built by people that don’t seem to really care about build quality, but who cares because you get the Tesla charging network, you get everything at the moment. If you’re buying an electric car, it’s very, very difficult not to automatically buy this one," Harris says.
Of course, if money is no object, you can have the all-singing Porsche Taycan, built to German standards with Tesla-rivalling performance. But the Model S is fighting back, bringing not only the controversial steering wheel yoke but also a crazy amount of performance.
