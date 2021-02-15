Audi R8 Electric Supercar Is Possible, Says R&D Head Marcus Duesmann

When the Four Rings of Ingolstadt revealed the R8 at the 2006 Paris Motor Show, we all knew that Audi had rebadged and rebodied the Lamborghini Gallardo to suit the German automaker’s customer pool. Redesigned from the ground up with Huracan underpinnings at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the V10-engined supercar will probably go electric.

10 photos