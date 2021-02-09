2022 Audi e-tron GT Breaks Cover, Will Help You Channel Your Inner Tony Stark

Audi has just unveiled the e-tron GT quattro as a direct answer to the likes of the Tesla Model S, as well as intrinsically the Porsche Taycan. The e-tron GT is set to go on sale in the U.S. this summer, and you can get one for a minimum of $99,900, excluding the destination charge and other taxes.
The range is split three ways, with the Premium Plus model acting as the entry-level car, followed by the e-tron GT quattro Prestige, priced at $107,100, and the flagship RS e-tron GT, which costs $139,900. Interestingly enough, the recently-unveiled base-spec Taycan ($79,900) is way cheaper than the e-tron GT Premium Plus, although to be fair, the Porsche is only rear-wheel drive.
It’s hard to look at the e-tron GT and not find it imposing, regardless of angle. Audi made sure that its proportions made it lower and wider than the A7 Sportback, despite the two having approximately the same length. Notable design features include the inverted Singleframe grille, quattro blisters above each wheel, a flat greenhouse, as well as a sloping roofline.
U.S.-spec cars arrive with grey-accented 20-inch 5-double-spoke wheels as standard, although if you opt for the Performance Package, you get black accents for those same wheels – the RS e-tron GT gets 20-inch 5-spoke AERO wheels, plus available 21-inch wheels.
Speaking of the RS e-tron GT, it also comes with a lightweight five-layer carbon fiber reinforced plastic roof, which is an Audi first, as well as a segment exclusive feature, as the carmaker points out. Meanwhile, all specs are available with optional HD Matrix headlights with Audi laser light technology.
Inside, the e-tron GT has renounced leather as standard, featuring only recycled materials. However, while you don’t have to pay for the Dinamica and Alcantara surfaces, Nappa leather is available to you at an extra cost. Other highlights include the “monoposto” cockpit, angled towards the driver, a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit, 10.1-inch MMI touch response display, and a flat-bottom Alcantara steering wheel (perforated leather one and capacitive hands-on detection is also available).
According to Audi, the base quattro spec needs 3.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph), while the RS e-tron GT can do it in 3.1 seconds, same as the R8 V10 supercar. Oh, and it will pump fake sound both inside and out, based on market requirements.
Something buyers will definitely enjoy is the optional all-wheel steering system, turning the rear wheels opposite those at the front at speeds of under 30 mph (50 kph).
All U.S-spec e-trons get a 93.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, featuring available 270 kW charging if you can use a DC fast-charger. This allows you to go from 5% to 80% charge in just 22.5 minutes. On a full charge, you can cover an estimated 238 miles (383 km) in the base quattro, and 232 miles (373 km) in the RS variant.
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT will be made at the Böllinger Höfe plant alongside the Audi R8 supercar, and further details regarding trim-specific package pricing will be revealed closer to it going on sale this summer.
The 2022 Audi e-tron GT will be made at the Böllinger Höfe plant alongside the Audi R8 supercar, and further details regarding trim-specific package pricing will be revealed closer to it going on sale this summer.